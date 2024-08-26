PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
The latest on Alabama’s two biggest position battles heading into Week 1

8/17/24 MFB Fall Camp scrimmage 2 Alabama Offensive Lineman Wilkin Formby (75) Alabama Offensive Lineman Jaeden Roberts (77) Alabama Offensive Lineman Parker Brailsford (72) Photo by Kent Gidley
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Game week is finally here. No. 5 Alabama wrapped up 20 fall camp practices and now prepares to finally compete against someone other than itself when it faces Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Fall camp has allowed the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff to get better clarity on a few key position groups heading into the season. The most significant losses for Alabama happened at cornerback. A mix of newcomers from experienced transfers to highly rated freshmen now make up the numbers, and the staff has seen strong progress from the entire room this offseason.

“I think everyone in that room is trending in the right direction and that to me is a great indicator of tremendous coaching,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack told reporters Monday. “I think it’s also a tremendous indicator of young men that have an opportunity and are trying to make the most of their opportunity.”

Heading into fall camp, Alabama’s two veteran transfer additions — USC transfer Domani Jackson and former Wake Forest corner DaShawn Jones — were seen as the presumptive starters. Wommack didn't name a starting cornerback duo for Week 1. However, Wommack did mention both Jackson and Jones, highlighting the progress both players made to establish themselves at a new school.

“When you got guys like Domani Jackson who have played the game but he’s learning a new defense, he’s learning a new culture, a new system, a new way of doing things, I think he has really taken to that I’ve seen great leaps from him,” Wommack said. “Day-Day, DaShawn Jones has really done a great job in a short amount of time. I think from when he got here to where he is right now just physically. I think he’s changed his body you often don’t see that from older players but I think his body has changed and that’s a credit to Dave Ballou and our strength staff as well.”

While the progress of Jones and Jackson is promising, Wommack also mentioned Alabama’s crop of three freshman corners. Zabien Brown has shown the most promise among the freshmen throughout fall camp so far, participating in reps with the ones at times and receiving praise from DeBoer for playing through an injury.

Jaylen Mbakwe and Zavier Mincey have also kept pace with their veteran counterparts. The younger group can only gain so much experience in practice, but Wommack said the trio is ready for game action and should grow into their roles throughout the campaign.

“I think each one of them have taken a major step forward through the offseason, through the summertime into fall camp,” Wommack said. “So you’re gonna see a lot of them play and I think it’s something that’s really exciting. I’ve said this before, experience is finite. Sometimes we’re going to have to go through some of those adversities. You’re gonna take your lumps every now and again as a young freshman. But what I've been excited about is those guys have shown that when those guys do make a mistake they can get it fixed moving forward and if they can do that, they’ll continue to elevate their game throughout the season.”

Alabama not showing its hand at right tackle

Alabama’s offensive line has also progressed well as a unit this fall. Jaeden Roberts and Tyler Booker are sure starters at guard, while Parker Brailsford appears to have locked down the starting center position this fall after missing the spring for non-football reasons. At left tackle, Kadyn Proctor quickly won his starting job back after a roller coaster offseason that saw him start fall camp with the twos.

That leaves the right tackle as the only significant grey area left along Alabama’s offensive line. Redshirt sophomore Elijah Pritchett has battled with redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby for the starting spot.

When speaking to reporters Tuesday, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan expressed his confidence in both players and made it clear that he wouldn’t show his hand to Western Kentucky when it comes to the Week 1 starter.

“I feel very confident in both of them,” Sheridan said. “As far as what that will look like to start the game and throughout the game we’ll wait till Saturday before we let the opponent know exactly what that will look like.”

Pritchett started out fall camp at left tackle but switched to the right side early in fall camp. Since Pritchett made the switch, he’s been battling with Formby and has worked with the twos in recent practices while Formby has been with the ones.

While only one of them can ultimately win the starting job, both are expected to see heavy action in Week 1 and be significant parts of Alaabama’s tackle rotation all season.

“They’ve both had very good camps,” Sheridan said. “They’ve had very good moments and we’re excited about them.”

