TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Game week is finally here. No. 5 Alabama wrapped up 20 fall camp practices and now prepares to finally compete against someone other than itself when it faces Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Fall camp has allowed the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff to get better clarity on a few key position groups heading into the season. The most significant losses for Alabama happened at cornerback. A mix of newcomers from experienced transfers to highly rated freshmen now make up the numbers, and the staff has seen strong progress from the entire room this offseason.

“I think everyone in that room is trending in the right direction and that to me is a great indicator of tremendous coaching,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack told reporters Monday. “I think it’s also a tremendous indicator of young men that have an opportunity and are trying to make the most of their opportunity.”

Heading into fall camp, Alabama’s two veteran transfer additions — USC transfer Domani Jackson and former Wake Forest corner DaShawn Jones — were seen as the presumptive starters. Wommack didn't name a starting cornerback duo for Week 1. However, Wommack did mention both Jackson and Jones, highlighting the progress both players made to establish themselves at a new school.

“When you got guys like Domani Jackson who have played the game but he’s learning a new defense, he’s learning a new culture, a new system, a new way of doing things, I think he has really taken to that I’ve seen great leaps from him,” Wommack said. “Day-Day, DaShawn Jones has really done a great job in a short amount of time. I think from when he got here to where he is right now just physically. I think he’s changed his body you often don’t see that from older players but I think his body has changed and that’s a credit to Dave Ballou and our strength staff as well.”

While the progress of Jones and Jackson is promising, Wommack also mentioned Alabama’s crop of three freshman corners. Zabien Brown has shown the most promise among the freshmen throughout fall camp so far, participating in reps with the ones at times and receiving praise from DeBoer for playing through an injury.

Jaylen Mbakwe and Zavier Mincey have also kept pace with their veteran counterparts. The younger group can only gain so much experience in practice, but Wommack said the trio is ready for game action and should grow into their roles throughout the campaign.

“I think each one of them have taken a major step forward through the offseason, through the summertime into fall camp,” Wommack said. “So you’re gonna see a lot of them play and I think it’s something that’s really exciting. I’ve said this before, experience is finite. Sometimes we’re going to have to go through some of those adversities. You’re gonna take your lumps every now and again as a young freshman. But what I've been excited about is those guys have shown that when those guys do make a mistake they can get it fixed moving forward and if they can do that, they’ll continue to elevate their game throughout the season.”