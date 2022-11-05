BATON ROUGE, La. — The open week didn’t solve Alabama’s problem with road penalties. It didn’t resurrect the Crimson Tide’s slumping offense either. Ultimately, those errors proved fatal Saturday night as No. 6 Alabama suffered its second loss of the season in a 32-31 overtime defeat to No. 10 LSU.

"I think everybody needs to check their goal card and what they need to do individually and improve their stock to finish the season the right way as well as, we have a goal of trying to win 10 games which just about every team we've had since [2007] has been able to do that," Nick Saban said after the game," Nick Saban said after the game. "I like this team I think this team is very capable. ... Sometimes we beat ourselves too much, and that's hard to overcome."

The Crimson Tide didn’t look like a title-winning team, and now it all but certainly won’t have the chance to play for one. This is the earliest Alabama (7-2, 4-2 in the SEC) has suffered its second loss of the season since 2010 when it lost to LSU after falling to South Carolina earlier in the year. That was the Crimson Tide’s last defeat inside Tiger Stadium before Saturday night.

Here’s a look at how the good, bad and noteworthy items from Alabama’s overtime loss to LSU.