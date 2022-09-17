TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There wasn’t a Sun Belt surprise inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Not even close. After an underwhelming performance at Texas last week, No. 2 Alabama responded with a 63-7 victory over Lousiana-Monroe.

Last week, the Sun Belt Conference made waves by recording a trio of upsets as Appalachian State knocked off Texas A&M, Marshall defeated Notre Dame and Georgia Southern edged out Nebraska. Saturday, Louisiana-Monroe never provided a threat as Alabama pulled ahead by four touchdowns by the end of the first quarter.

Alabama’s final tuneup before SEC play featured plenty of positives, but there are still some things the Crimson Tide will want to fix before the start of conference play. With that in mind, here’s a look at how Alabama performed on the afternoon.