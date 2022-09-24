TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Conference is upon us, but No. 2 Alabama is going to have to wait another week to face its first SEC challenge. The Crimson Tide certainly wasn’t threatened by Vanderbilt on Saturday as it swept aside the Commodores for a 55-3 victory inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama outgained Vanderbilt 628-129 while holding the Commodores to just 13 yards on the ground. With that in mind, here’s a look at how Alabama performed on the night.

GOOD

Brooks’ big night

After Alabama stalled on its opening possession, Bryce Young and Ja’Corey Brooks single-handedly injected some life into the offense. The two connected for completions on all four plays of Alabama’s second possession, marching 68 yards down the field while capping off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown.

Brooks wasn’t done wreaking havoc from there. He extended an eventual scoring drive during Alabama's third possession by recording a 15-yard reception on third-and-10 from the Vanderbilt 38-yard line. Following a fourth-down stop by Alabama’s defense, Young found Brooks for a 34-yard touchdown to break the game open early in the second quarter.

Brooks finished the night with career-best six catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns, all picked up in the first half. Five of his receptions went for first downs while three netted 20 or more yards. The sophomore also recorded a 29-yard reception during Alabama’s win over Louisiana-Monroe last week, giving him four such grabs on the year.