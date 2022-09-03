TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It turns out even the lofty betting line was a bit too modest. Opening its season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2011, Alabama put on a show for its home fans, blowing out Utah State 55-0 Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide scored on its first nine possessions, nearly covering the game's 42-point spread by halftime. For Alabama, the blowout featured several positives, not many negatives and a few noteworthy items. Here’s a look at how the Tide performed on the night.