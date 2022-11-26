TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 7 Alabama’s roller-coaster regular season ended on a high note with a 49-27 victory over Auburn on Saturday.

It’s been a topsy-turvy campaign for the Crimson Tide, featuring a pair of losses and plenty of drama. However, unlike Alabama’s other rivalry games this season, Saturday’s Iron Bowl was never in doubt.

Led by a strong performance from Bryce Young in what figures to be the quarterback’s final game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Crimson Tide rolled to an easy blowout, recording its third straight win against the Tigers. Alabama (10-2, 6-2 in the SEC) has now put together its 15th straight double-digit win season. Meanwhile, Auburn (5-7, 2-6) will finish the season with a losing record for the second straight year.

Here’s a look at how Alabama performed on the day.