FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What started as a walk in the park for No. 2 Alabama soon turned into a serious scare — in more ways than one. The No. 2 Crimson Tide survived its first SEC road test, holding off a comeback attempt from No. 20 Arkansas for a 49-26 victory Saturday.

However, the story of the game centered around reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who exited the game in the second quarter with an injured right shoulder. Following the game, Nick Saban said the quarterback suffered an AC sprain and that Alabama would take a day-by-day approach with him moving forward.

Young suffered the injury during Alabama’s fourth possession of the game, landing awkwardly while getting a throw off before hitting the ground. He returned to the field the following possession but pulled up awkwardly after an incomplete pass on third down. After a lengthy trip to the injury tent, Young jogged to the locker room. He returned to the sideline fully suited up to start the second half but did not make his way back into the game.

Young completed 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown with an interception while also adding an 8-yard touchdown before being replaced by redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe.

After briefly falling apart without its starting quarterback, Alabama (5-0, 2-0 in the SEC) was able to recover in time to stave off Arkansas (3-2, 1-2), extending its winning streak to 16 straight games over the Razorbacks.

Here’s a look at how Alabama performed on the afternoon.