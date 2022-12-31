NEW ORLEANS — Saturday’s Sugar Bowl provided a bittersweet ending to Alabama’s turbulent season. Playing in a bowl game without title implications for just the second time in eight seasons, No. 5 Alabama cruised to a 45-20 victory over No. 9 Kansas State.

The blowout featured an epic farewell performance by Bryce Young in what will almost certainly be his final game for the Crimson Tide before heading to the NFL next spring. If so, the Heisman Trophy winner capped off his college career on a high note, completing 15 of 20 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns.

Here’s a look at the good, bad and noteworthy takeaways from the game.