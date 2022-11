TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Playing in front of a half-empty Bryant-Denny Stadium, No. 8 Alabama struggled to reach full speed against its FCS opposition Saturday.

Unlike recent weeks, a lackluster Crimson Tide was never in danger of losing during its 34-0 victory over Austin Peay. However, Nick Saban will have to wait another week as he searches for a complete performance from his team.

Here’s a look at how Alabama performed on the day.