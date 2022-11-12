OXFORD, Miss. — Alabama won’t repeat as SEC champions, but it did put an end to its recent road woes. After dropping its last two games away from Bryant-Denny Stadium, the No. 9 Crimson Tide braved a hostile environment inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday to beat No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24.

Alabama’s playoff hopes were dashed before kickoff as LSU beat Arkansas 13-10. LSU has now clinched the SEC West as it holds a one-game lead and the tiebreakers over Alabama and Ole Miss with one game to play. Still, the Crimson Tide took a major step toward ending its season on a high note.

Here’s a look at how the good, bad and noteworthy items from Alabama’s win over Ole Miss.