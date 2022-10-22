TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is back in the win column and back atop the SEC West standings. The No. 6 Crimson Tide rebounded from its first loss of the season, thumping No. 24 Mississippi State, 30-6, in front of a homecoming crowd inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night.

Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in the SEC) recorded its 15th straight win over Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3). Following LSU’s 45-20 victory over Ole Miss, Alabama moved into a tie with the Tigers for first place in the SEC West. Alabama and LSU will be off next week before facing off in Baton Rouge, La., on Nov. 5.

For now, that game can wait. Here’s a look at how Alabama performed against Mississippi State Saturday evening.