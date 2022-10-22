The good, the bad and the noteworthy: Alabama 30, Mississippi State 6
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is back in the win column and back atop the SEC West standings. The No. 6 Crimson Tide rebounded from its first loss of the season, thumping No. 24 Mississippi State, 30-6, in front of a homecoming crowd inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night.
Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in the SEC) recorded its 15th straight win over Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3). Following LSU’s 45-20 victory over Ole Miss, Alabama moved into a tie with the Tigers for first place in the SEC West. Alabama and LSU will be off next week before facing off in Baton Rouge, La., on Nov. 5.
For now, that game can wait. Here’s a look at how Alabama performed against Mississippi State Saturday evening.
GOOD
Batting down the Bulldogs' passing game.
A week after being picked apart by Tennessee, Alabama’s secondary responded in a big way against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide piled up a season-high 15 pass breakups while allowing Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers to complete just 29 of 59 passes for 230 yards.
Alabama headed into halftime with 10 pass breakups. At that point, Mississippi State receivers had recorded just 11 receptions.
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Eli Ricks led the way with four pass deflections, becoming just the fifth and sixth Crimson Tide players to record four or more in a game. Brian Branch, Malachi Moore and DeMarcco Hellams all tallied a pair of pass deflections while Jordan Battle had one.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news