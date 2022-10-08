TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama found itself missing its Heisman Trophy winner for much of Saturday night. With quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by a shoulder injury, the Crimson Tide took a page out of its playbook of the past, leaning on its defense and running game to hold off Texas A&M 24-20 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

After suffering an AC strain to his throwing shoulder last week against Arkansas, Young was held out of Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. Instead, Alabama turned to Jalen Milroe at quarterback, giving the redshirt freshman his first start behind center.

Milroe struggled at times, turning the ball over three times. The dual-threat quarterback completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns with an interception while adding 83 yards on the ground. However, he struggled to lead the offense down the field consistently, making a previously explosive Alabama attack look docile.

Instead, the Crimson Tide did its best to control the ball on the ground while calling for its defense to save the day. Here’s a look at how Alabama performed on the evening.