AUSTIN, Texas — For a second consecutive meeting, Alabama and Texas were left to wonder what might have been if not for an injury to a starting quarterback.

Just as it was more than a decade ago when the two teams last faced off in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game, the Longhorns saw their starting quarterback knocked out of the game in the first quarter. Only this time, the Crimson Tide didn’t coast to a comfortable win.

Trailing with less than a minute and a half to play, Bryce Young led Alabama down the field for a late drive, allowing Will Reichard to hit a game-winning field goal with 10 seconds remaining as the Crimson Tide escaped Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium with 20-19 victory.

After starting the game hot for Texas, redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a clavicle injury as he was slammed to the turf by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner on the Longhorns' second possession. The five-star passer was replaced by sophomore Hudson Card, who performed admirably but ultimately couldn’t maintain Texas’ hot start and pull off the upset.

The situation was somewhat reminiscent of Alabama’s 37-21 national championship victory over Texas when Longhorns starter Colt McCoy was forced out of the game with a shoulder injury.

Saturday’s win was anything but the walk in the part most expected it to be for Alabama. While the Crimson Tide experienced plenty of positives, it will leave the Lone Star State with a few red flags to work out moving forward this season. Here’s a look at how Alabama performed on the afternoon.