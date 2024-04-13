Alabama concluded its 15th and final practice of the spring with the annual A-Day game on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, the Crimson Tide handed out multiple awards after the 34-28 victory by the offensive team.

Junior running back Jam Miller took home the Dixie Howell Memorial Award, given to the MVP of the A-Day game. The veteran back concluded his afternoon with two touchdowns and 83 yards off of just eight carries.

Receiving the other major award was junior offensive lineman Tyler Booker who was awarded the Dwight Stephenson Award, given to the top lineman of the A-Day game.

Here’s the complete list of spring practice awards announced after the game.

Dixie Howell Memorial Award: Jam Miller

Dwight Stephenson Award: Tyler Booker

Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award: Jaedon Roberts, Justin Jefferson

Jerry Duncan “I Like to Practice” Award: Olaus Alinen, Richard Young, Robbie Outzs, Clay Robinson, Devonta Smith

Billy Neighbors Defensive Lineman Award: Tim Keenan, LT Overton, Tim Smith

Paul Crane Offensive Lineman Award: Tyler Booker

Bobby Johns Defensive Back Award: Keon Sabb, Domani Jackson

Johnny Musso Offensive Back Award: Justice Haynes, Jam Miller

Ray Perkins Receiver Award: Germie Bernard, Kobe Prentice

Woodrow Lowe Linebacker Award: Jihaad Campbell, Deontae Lawson

Derrick Thomas Community Service Award: Jayshawn Ross, Isaiah Faga, Red Morgan, Justin Okoronkwo

Bear Bryant Outstanding Non-Scholarship Award: Sam Willoughby, Jay Loper Jr., Kolby Peavy, Noland Asberry, Chase Davis

Ozzie Newsome Most Improved Freshman Award: Cole Adams, Caleb Odom, Austin Mack, Dylan Lonergan, Red Morgan, Zabien Brown, Jaylen Mbakwe, Logan -, Zavier Mincey, Peyton Woodyard, Wilkin Formby

Bart Starr Most Improved Player Award: Emmanuel Henderson Jr, Ty Simpson, Elijah Pritchett, Josh Cuevas, James Brockermeyer, Qua Russaw, Damon Payne, Keanu Koht, Bray Hubbard, and Justin Jefferson

Mal Moore Leadership Award: Tyler Booker, CJ Dippre, Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore, and Deontae Lawson

Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award: Kendrick Law, Jah-Marien Latham



