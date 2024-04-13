The full list of Alabama A-Day spring camp awards
Alabama concluded its 15th and final practice of the spring with the annual A-Day game on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, the Crimson Tide handed out multiple awards after the 34-28 victory by the offensive team.
Junior running back Jam Miller took home the Dixie Howell Memorial Award, given to the MVP of the A-Day game. The veteran back concluded his afternoon with two touchdowns and 83 yards off of just eight carries.
Receiving the other major award was junior offensive lineman Tyler Booker who was awarded the Dwight Stephenson Award, given to the top lineman of the A-Day game.
Here’s the complete list of spring practice awards announced after the game.
Dixie Howell Memorial Award: Jam Miller
Dwight Stephenson Award: Tyler Booker
Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award: Jaedon Roberts, Justin Jefferson
Jerry Duncan “I Like to Practice” Award: Olaus Alinen, Richard Young, Robbie Outzs, Clay Robinson, Devonta Smith
Billy Neighbors Defensive Lineman Award: Tim Keenan, LT Overton, Tim Smith
Paul Crane Offensive Lineman Award: Tyler Booker
Bobby Johns Defensive Back Award: Keon Sabb, Domani Jackson
Johnny Musso Offensive Back Award: Justice Haynes, Jam Miller
Ray Perkins Receiver Award: Germie Bernard, Kobe Prentice
Woodrow Lowe Linebacker Award: Jihaad Campbell, Deontae Lawson
Derrick Thomas Community Service Award: Jayshawn Ross, Isaiah Faga, Red Morgan, Justin Okoronkwo
Bear Bryant Outstanding Non-Scholarship Award: Sam Willoughby, Jay Loper Jr., Kolby Peavy, Noland Asberry, Chase Davis
Ozzie Newsome Most Improved Freshman Award: Cole Adams, Caleb Odom, Austin Mack, Dylan Lonergan, Red Morgan, Zabien Brown, Jaylen Mbakwe, Logan -, Zavier Mincey, Peyton Woodyard, Wilkin Formby
Bart Starr Most Improved Player Award: Emmanuel Henderson Jr, Ty Simpson, Elijah Pritchett, Josh Cuevas, James Brockermeyer, Qua Russaw, Damon Payne, Keanu Koht, Bray Hubbard, and Justin Jefferson
Mal Moore Leadership Award: Tyler Booker, CJ Dippre, Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore, and Deontae Lawson
Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award: Kendrick Law, Jah-Marien Latham