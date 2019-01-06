The University of Alabama signed 23 players on December 19. It had a big day this past Saturday with two big commitments in Marcus Banks, four-star cornerback from Dekaney High School in Spring, Texas, and Khris Bogle, Rivals100 defensive end from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was revealed Banks had signed with Alabama in December.

Alabama is still heavily recruiting other top players and hoping to keep a few of its commitments on board. So what's in store for the Crimson Tide this month? We take a look.