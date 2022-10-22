TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's a concept that's easier said than done.

From the moment Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, he's preached the importance of preparing at the highest level, whether it's in practice, studying game film, or warming up. It's a hard idea to grasp especially for a transfer, but on Saturday, Eli Ricks was the perfect embodiment of Saban's "practice like you play" tagline.

In his first start in crimson and white, Ricks recorded four pass breakups along with two total tackles in Alabama's 30-6 win against Mississippi State.

"Eli has always done a great job of preparing like he is starting," DeMarcco Hellams said. "He was just ready for when his opportunity called and he did a great job responding."

Ricks was given the nod over Terrion Arnold, who was targeted six times and allowed 60 yards in the team's loss to Tennessee last week. While the loss didn't solely rest on the redshirt freshman, a change was needed after the secondary allowed 385 yards through the air while yielding more than 18 yards per completion.

Insert Ricks, who was tested early and often on Saturday. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers went right after the LSU transfer, throwing to his side of the field on the first play of the game, but Ricks was there to swat it away. A play later, Ricks was called on again, this time coming up to make a tackle on running back Jo'quavious Marks, but once again No. 7 was there to help bring him down.

"I thought he did a good job," Saban said. "He gave up one throw, but when you're playing five under man, you're supposed to play underneath the guy so (the receiver) should be able to catch a comeback. They caught one on him and they caught one on Kool-Aid (McKinstry) on fourth-and-10, but I thought he played well. He did a good job and prepared all week and I thought he played pretty well."

Ricks' "one throw" came in the fourth quarter as Rogers found Rufus Harvey for a five-yard completion with less than four minutes to go in the game.

All in all, it was a stellar effort for the former five-star recruit, but at the beginning of the season, it wasn't certain Ricks would ever get his chance.

After suffering a shoulder injury that limited him to 14 games with the Tigers, Ricks transferred to Alabama hoping to add instant relief for the secondary.

That plan didn't pan out for Ricks as injuries during fall camp coupled with a longer adjustment period, pushed the junior further down the depth chart. However, when he got his chances, Ricks showed flashes of what he could bring, allowing one catch on four targets for 10 yards in 35 snaps.

"Obviously he came in and had to pick up a new system, but we saw that steady improvement from when he got here until now," Bryce Young said. "For it to all translate and for him to put it together to play like he did, it's great to see."

While it's difficult to prepare to start every game regardless of where the player is on the depth chart, Ricks made it look easy, and according to Henry To'oTo'o, Saturday may serve as a sign of things to come.

"He's worked super hard and he's been in the playbook for a while now," To'oTo'o said. I'm super excited about his journey and his adventure. He's a great player and I think as long as he puts his head down and grinds in our playbook and learns everything he needs to know, he's going to be one of the best cornerbacks."