Jeremiah Alexander, 2022 linebacker from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, delivered big news to the Crimson Tide on Monday when he went public with his commitment to the University of Alabama. Alexander is regarded as the top player in the state in next year's recruiting class. He and his high school coach spoke about the decision.

"After the talk with Coach Freeman and all my coaches it felt right to just go ahead and commit," Alexander said on Monday afternoon.”

Alexander also spoke with BamaInsider.com on Sunday after his Junior Day visit with Alabama. He said off-record Alabama is on the verge of adding his commitment this week.



"I feel at home," he said. "Bama has my best interest right now. Also, the new technology as far as the work-outs and recovery for student-athletes really stands out to me."

Coach Freeman was supportive of Alexander's decision. The highly-touted in-state prospect recently named a top two of Alabama and Georgia. He has visited both schools multiple times. He has also taken a pair of trips to Clemson.

"I think if a kid knows where he wants to go, prays about it and is ready to make a decision he should go ahead and commit," said Thompson head coach, Mark Freeman. "It's a little different as opposed to two years ago when kids were making decisions.

"I don't think his recruiting is going to change. He can still take visits if he wants, but if he knows this is what he wants to do then go ahead and make the decision."

Alexander is a rare prospect who started at Thompson as a true freshman and helped the Warriors to the Class 7A state title as a sophomore. He was named Super All-State and Class 7A All-State after the 2019 season. He recorded 118 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and two interceptions.

“You look at him, and it's hard to believe he is a sophomore in high school," Coach Freeman said. "We are blessed with so many young kids in our program who feed off each other. Jeremiah has matured. He understands what it's like to be a leader. You don’t have to jump up and holler. He exemplifies that from the time he gets up to when he goes to bed at night.

"I think as far as his role he has a chance to be one of the best, if not the best I've ever coached as far as a kid who takes on a huge role, matures, and is part of a complete overhaul of our program. He has been a part of the program for five years (junior high, high school). He is like a young coach out on the field who still has eligibility. He knows what is right, what is wrong, knows what he can build on and what to eliminate.

"He is just a valuable person to us. He is such a great person. He comes from such a great family and support system. They support him in whatever he does. He is just a quality person."

Alexander is strictly a football player and doesn't play other sports. He can give complete focus on his craft. Coach Freeman believes the Crimson Tide landed a special talent in the 6-foot-2, 235-pound athlete.

"I probably see him as an inside linebacker in college," Freeman said. "He has great instincts and is very aggressive. He plays physical. He has really good hands. He needs to get better, but his hands are really good. He just has really great instincts, is physical and loves the game."



