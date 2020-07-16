The Brockermeyer twins set to announce decision on Friday
Committing tomorrow! https://t.co/ppcFy94e8w— James Brockermeyer (@J_Brockermeyer) July 16, 2020
Tomorrow I will announcing my commitment!! Stay Tuned!— Tommy Brockermeyer (@TBrockermeyer) July 16, 2020
Tommy and James Brockermeyer announced on Thursday their plans to reveal their college decision on Friday. The top schools in the mix for the twins include Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Texas. Both are heavily predicted to commit to Alabama.
Their father, Blake, was an All-American for the Texas Longhorns in the early 90s. He was also a first round NFL draft pick. He currently coaches Tommy and James as the offensive line coach at All Saints Episcopal School.
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here