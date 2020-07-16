 Tommy and James Brockermeyer set to announce college decision.
The Brockermeyer twins set to announce decision on Friday

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
James (left) and Tommy (right) will announce their college choice on Friday.
Tommy and James Brockermeyer announced on Thursday their plans to reveal their college decision on Friday. The top schools in the mix for the twins include Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Texas. Both are heavily predicted to commit to Alabama.

Their father, Blake, was an All-American for the Texas Longhorns in the early 90s. He was also a first round NFL draft pick. He currently coaches Tommy and James as the offensive line coach at All Saints Episcopal School.

