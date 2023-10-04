They won’t make it into many highlight reels, but some of Alabama’s best plays this season have come while giving the ball back to its opponents. James Burnip’s booming punts don’t stir up the same excitement as Jalen Milroe’s scrambles or Dallas Turner’s sacks, but the Aussie has been equally productive in his role for the Crimson Tide. Through five games, Burnip ranks fifth nationally, averaging 48.91 yards on 22 punts. Eight of those traveled over 50 yards, while three went for 60 or more yards. Burnip also pinned the opposing team inside the 20-yard line nine times and inside the 10-yard line on four occasions. In addition, his kicks have hung up in the air long enough to limit opponents to just three returns for an average of 7.33 yards per attempt. Some of that success has been lost on Alabama fans, who were too busy fussing over failed third-down conversions to enjoy them in the moment. Not to worry, we’ve gone back and compiled each of Burnip’s 22 punts this season in order to provide a second chance at appreciating his hot start. Here’s how they rank from worst to best.

22

The punt: Leading South Florida 10-3 with a little under nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Burnip stepped up for his eighth punt of the afternoon. With Alabama facing a fourth-and-4 from its own 41-yard line, he delivered a 38-yard punt which was returned 10 yards to the USF 31-yard line. Why it’s ranked here: They all get better from here. Alabama fans have certainty seen worse punts in recent years. However, by Burnip’s lofty standards this season, a 38-yard punt with a 10-yard return is at the bottom of the list.

21

The punt: With Alabama blowing out Middle Tennessee late in the third quarter, Burnip was brought on for a punt on fourth-and-5 from the Tide’s 30-yard line. He booted it to the MTSU 30-yard line before seeing it bounce backward 2 yards to the MTSU 32 resulting in a 38-yard punt. Why it’s ranked here: Kendrick Law owes Burnip a beer, or perhaps a bloomin' onion. Burnip booted a 55-yard punt on the previous play but saw it negated due to offsetting penalties including an illegal block in the back on MTSU and a kick-catch interference on Law. The lost 17 yards were pretty insignificant in the grand scheme of things, but they cost Burnip almost a yard in his season average. Anyway, a 38-yard punt with no return isn’t the worst thing for a punter.

20

The punt: Trailing South Florida 3-0 late in the second quarter, Burnip attempted to pin the Bulls deep in their own territory while stepping up for a punt on fourth-and-8 from the USF 47-yard line. Instead, the ball went into the end zone for a touchback. Why it’s ranked here: Maybe this punt should have been higher on the list. Maybe it should have been lower. It’s hard to tell as ESPN’s closest working camera appears to be positioned somewhere on the outskirts of Havana.

19

The punt: With Alabama leading Mississippi State by 17 in the final minute of the third quarter, Burnip delivered a 44-yard punt from the Crimson Tide's 28-yard line to the Bulldogs’ 28-yard line. Why it’s ranked here: This is a rather forgettable punt, but sometimes that’s a good thing. Alabama was just looking to put away the game at this point, so a solid 44-yard punt with no return worked out just fine.

18

The punt: Looking to pin South Florida inside the 5-yard line during the first quarter of a scoreless game, Burnip booted a ball from the USF 44-yard line down to the 3 before watching it bounce into the end zone for a touchback. Why it’s here: Burnip gave his return team a little bit of a shot, but Malik Benson wasn’t able to locate the ball in the air quick enough to get under it and prevent the touchback.

17

The punt: With Alabama leading Ole Miss by two touchdowns midway through the fourth quarter, Burnip punted a ball 44 yards from the Crimson Tide 29-yard line to the Rebels’ 27. Why it’s here: This is nothing special, but this is another case where Alabama just needed to avoid any drama. Burnip did just that by delivering a 44-yard punt with no return.

16

The punt: With Alabama trailing Ole Miss by a point with roughly one minute to play in the half, Burnip delivered a 45-yard punt from the Crimson Tide 28 to the Ole Miss 27. Why it’s here: This is the type of punt that doesn’t get appreciated enough. With Alabama’s offense struggling, it couldn't afford for Ole Miss to increase its momentum by getting another score right before the half. Burnip helped prevent that by flipping the field without allowing a return.

15

The punt: Burnip’s second punt of the night against Mississippi State bounced into the end zone after he booted it from the Bulldogs’ 49-yard line on fourth-and-8. Why it’s here: This would have been a top-10 punt if it was a few inches shorter. Terrion Arnold came close to preventing a touchback and pinning Mississippi State inside the 5-yard line. However, Burnip’s punt had already crossed the goal-line before Arnold flipped it back over his head.

14

The punt: Burnip’s fourth punt of the day against South Florida came in the pouring rain as Alabama faced a fourth and 12 from the USF 40-yard line while trailing by 3 early in the second quarter. After Trey Amos failed to find the ball in the air near the goal line, Burnip’s punt sailed into the end zone for a touchback. Why it’s here: This would have been an epic pin had Amos been able to find the ball and pluck it out of the air before it crossed the goal line. However, that’s asking a lot from the cornerback considering he was looking up into a downpour.

13

The punt: With Alabama trailing Texas 13-9 late in the third quarter, Burnip trotted on the field on fourth-and-20 from the Crimson Tide 14-yard line. His punt landed on the Texas 46-yard line before bouncing 7 more yards to the 39. Why it’s here: Sometimes you need a bit of luck. What looked to be a below-average punt ended up going 47 yards without a return thanks to a nice bounce.

12

The punt: Tied with South Florida early in the third quarter, Alabama brought Burnip on for a fourth-and-17 from the Crimson Tide 43-yard line. The punter pinned the Bulls inside the 20, booting the ball 47 yards down to the USF 10 before Sean Atkins returned it 7 yards to the 17. Why it’s here: Burnip loses a few points here for allowing Atkins to return the punt. However, Alabama will take a 47-yard punt that ends up inside the 20-yard line every time.

11

The punt: Attempting his first punt of the season, Burnip booted a ball 53 yards from the Alabama 16 to the Middle Tennessee 31. Why it’s here: Burnip made a solid first impression by delivering a 53-yarder to kick off his redshirt junior campaign. Little did we know, he had much more in store.

10

The punt: Burnip’s first punt against South Florida pinned the Bulls inside their own 20-yard line as he booted the ball from the Alabama 48 to the USF 5-yard line before it bounced back to the 11. Why it’s here: Burnip put a good backspin on this one in order to prevent it from ending up as a touchback. It was the first of eight punts he’d have to execute during a frustrating game against USF.

9

The punt: Lining up on a fourth-and-12 from his own 35-yard line, Burnip booted the ball 48 yards to the Middle Tennessee 17-yard line. Why it’s here: Burnip did well to keep his poise with a defender crashing in on him. Along with sailing 48 yards, the punt hung up high enough to draw a fair catch and landed inside the 20-yard line. That’ll play.

8

The punt: With Alabama trailing Ole Miss late in the first quarter, Burnip helped flip the field with a 56-yard punt that drew a far catch at the Ole Miss 21-yard line. Why it’s here: Man, this punt just kept going and going. Ole Miss returner Jordan Watkins originally lined up to field the punt at the Rebels’ 30-yard line but had to drop back to the 21 to field it after calling for a fair catch.

7

The punt: With Alabama trailing Texas by 10 points right before the half, Burnip pinned the Longhorns inside their own 10-yard line, booting the ball from the Alabama 47 to the Texas 16 before it rolled down to the 9. Why it’s here: Burnip continued to bail out a struggling Alabama offense by once again flipping the field. This punt put Texas in poor field position and ultimately led to a three-and-out from the Longhorns. After getting the ball back in good field position, the Crimson Tide was able to add a field goal before the break.

6

The punt: With Alabama trailing South Florida by a field goal late in the first quarter, Burnip boomed a ball 60 yards to the USF 13-yard line before Atkins returned it five yards to the 18. Why it’s here: Even with the allowed return, Burnip still pinned the Bulls inside their own 20-yard line while flipping the field. This was one of the three 60-yard bombs to come off the Australian’s power right leg so far this season.

5

The punt: As Alabama clung to a 10-3 lead over South Florida early in the fourth quarter, Burnip booted the Tide out of danger, punting the ball 52 yards to draw a fair catch at the USF 15-yard line. Why it’s here: Clutch part of the game? Check. Over 50 yards? Check. Inside the 20-yard line? Check. No return? Check.

4

The punt: Backed up near his own end zone on fourth-and-18 from the Alabama 12-yard line, Burnip sailed a punt 58 yards to the Texas 30. Why it’s here: Alabama was trailing Texas by 10 midway through the fourth quarter but was still forced to punt given the circumstances. Burnip made the best of the bad situation by rocketing the Tide out of danger.

3

The punt: With Alabama trailing Texas 13-9 midway through the third quarter, Burnip pinned the Longhorns inside their 10-yard line by booming a 53-yard punt that was fair caught by Xavier Worthy at the 6. Why it’s here: Not only did this punt send Worthy back to the 6-yard line, it also hung up long enough for Alabama players to be waiting on the returner once he reeled it in. According to ESPN’s telecast, the punt had a hang time of 5.5 seconds.

2

The punt: This was Burnip’s first punt against Texas and came while Alabama was trailing the Longhorns early in the second quarter. Facing a fourth-and-17 from his own 32-yard line, Burnip punted the ball down to the Texas 17-yard line where it took a crazy bound on the sideline before rolling down to the 7. Why it’s here: Whatever Outback magic Burnip placed on the ball, it worked. Instead of the ball bouncing out of bounds at the 17, Burnip got another 10 yards off the punt, totaling 61 yards without a return while pinning Texas inside it’s 10-yard line.

1