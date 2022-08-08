The biggest tasks for each of Alabama's new assistants

As Alabama heads into its first full week of camp, here’s a look at the biggest job each of the new assistants will face over the next few weeks.

During his media-day press conference, Nick Saban spoke about the new assistants, stating the additions “have been a real plus” so far this offseason.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s annual coaching carousel took its usual turn this offseason. While the Crimson Tide didn’t undergo a complete overhaul, it added four new faces to its staff, bringing in Joe Cox (tight ends), Coleman Hutzler (outside linebackers/special teams), Travaris Robinson (cornerbacks) and Eric Wolford (offensive line).

Alabama brought in Cox to replace Drew Svoboda, who coached tight ends and special teams last season. Cox, a former Georgia quarterback, comes to the Crimson Tide after spending last season as Charlotte’s tight ends coach. Before that, he coached wide receivers at South Carolina (2020) and tight ends at Colorado State (2016-19).

“Coach Cox is probably one of the brightest young guys that we've seen in a while,” Saban said Sunday, “so we're glad to have him on the staff.”

Biggest job: Finding a replacement for injured starter Cameron Latu

Cox was already dealt a tough hand as he was brought in to oversee a thin tight ends unit at Alabama. Now, the first-year assistant will be without his only established starter in Cameron Latu, who Saban said will miss “a couple weeks” with a “minor knee injury.”

Latu, a redshirt senior, set Alabama’s single-season record for touchdown catches by a tight end with eight last year. He also finished third on the team with 410 receiving yards while hauling in 26 receptions. Outside of Latu, sophomore Robbie Ouzts is the only other returning tight end with a Division I reception to his name, tallying a single catch for 8 yards last season.

Sunday, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien mentioned Ouzts and JUCO transfer Miles Kitselman as two players capable of picking up the slack while Latu recovers from his injury. Alabama also signed three freshmen tight ends in Elijah Brown, Amari Niblack and Danny Lewis Jr.

"Robbie Ouzts is somebody that’s worked really hard to improve," O'Brien said. "And then Miles Kitselman, the junior college transfer that’s come in, he’s a hard-working guy. He’s getting used to the way we do things here, but I think he’s a guy that is a solid player that can help us. And then there’s a lot of young guys.

“I don’t wanna get into all the young guys, but there are some young guys at that position that we really believe can help us, too. So we’ve got a number of guys at that position that can take up the slack while Cam is out. They just need to keep working hard and improving.”