The unofficial start to the college football season is right around the corner as SEC Media Days will kick off next week in Nashville.

Monday, the conference announced Alabama will be represented by a trio of juniors in offensive lineman J.C. Latham, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and edge rusher Dallas Turner. That trio will join Nick Saban behind the mic on Wednesday, July 19 when the Crimson Tide takes its turn at the annual media showcase.

Here’s a look at the biggest question surrounding each of Alabama’s attendees.