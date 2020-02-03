The best player in 2022 takes in Alabama Junior Day
Jeremiah Alexander, 2022 linebacker from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, will rank as one of the nation's top recruits next year. He is expected to rank as the top player in Alabama. Al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news