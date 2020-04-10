Here at BamaInsider, we miss football. Not only is it our job to cover the sport, but it’s what we like talking about in our free time as well. For example, the other day, we realized a competitive All-Alabama fantasy football team is a realistic possibility with the guys entering the league this year. Notes: ESPN’s 2019 preseason ranks are provided as a rough estimate of where that player might have been drafted last year. The following is written with a 10-team league using PPR scoring in mind.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry (22) led the NFL in rushing last season. Photo | Imagn

QB: Tua Tagovailoa

Why start him? We still don’t know what situation Tagovailoa’s walking into, and there’s a chance he won’t start the season atop the depth chart, but his talent should win out sooner rather than later. As for injury concerns, Tagaovailoa insisted he could play right away if there were games this week. Plus, he’s still the Alabama quarterback with the easiest path to meaningful NFL snaps. When will he go in 2020? With this many unknowns, it’s tough to guess. Arizona Cardinal Kyler Murray got a lot of preseason hype as a fantasy sleeper, and he stilled seemed to slip around to the middle or end of several drafts. With Tagovailoa’s red flags, many might fade him despite his talent. Don’t make that mistake.

RB1: Derrick Henry

Fantasy points (2019): 294.6 Position Rank (2019): RB 5 ESPN Preseason Rank (2019): 33 overall, RB 18 Why start him? Henry scored at least 23 fantasy points in six of the last seven games he played in to end the regular season last year. He tends to start slow, but Henry has proven reliable when it’s time to make the playoff push. When will he go in 2020? Henry has finished the last two regular seasons on a hot streak, and the Titans’ memorable playoff run will keep Henry fresh in the minds of fantasy owners come August. If you want him, you will probably have to spend a first-round pick on Henry.

RB2: Kenyan Drake

Fantasy points (2019): 214.2 Position Rank (2019): RB 17 ESPN Preseason Rank (2019): 59 overall, RB 25 Why start him? Drake dominated the fantasy landscape the way few backs can at the very end of the season. He scored 30.1 points on average over the last three weeks. Again, that was just his AVERAGE. With David Johnson shipped off to Houston, Drake seems poised to become a superstar in the NFL if he can stay healthy. When will he go in 2020? Drake might be one of the most hyped backs headed into the 2020 NFL season. The hype train may jump him above Henry, but we’re not close to that point yet. Drake might slip into the late third round with a little luck, but don’t wait any longer.



WR1: Julio Jones

Fantasy points (2019): 274.1 Position Rank (2019): WR 3 ESPN Preseason Rank (2019): 10 overall, WR 4 Why start him? You might be in the wrong place if you need me to give you a reason to start Jones. He doesn’t score touchdowns as often as fantasy owners, or Falcon fans, would like, but he almost always delivers on his draft price no matter how high he goes. When will he go in 2020? Jones might drop into the top of the second round, but don’t expect him to fall much lower. If you want him, take him with your first pick no matter the slot because he probably won’t be there when your turn comes back around.

WR2: Amari Cooper

Fantasy points (2019): 246.5 Position Rank (2019): WR 10 ESPN Preseason Rank (2019): 21 overall, WR 10 Why start him? I won’t lie to you. Cooper is a bit of a rollercoaster. He scored less than seven points five times. That’s the same number of weeks Cooper scored more than 20. You have to take the good with the bad with him, but if highs help him finish as a top 10 wide receiver, then maybe the lows are worth it. When will he go in 2020? Inconsistency throughout Cooper’s career has driven his price down in the past, but don’t expect the same this preseason. To get the Cowboy’s top receiver, you might have to spend a third-round draft pick on him, although there’s a chance he ends up being the steal of the draft if you pick early in the fourth round.

Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) finished as a top 10 fantasy option (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports).

TE: O.J. Howard

Fantasy points (2019): 83.9 Position Rank (2019): TE 29 ESPN Preseason Rank (2019): 66 overall, TE 5 Why start him? Howard was a complete bust in 2019, but he still finished ahead of Irv Smith Jr., so he’s still likely the better pick. Plus, he’s got Tom Brady throwing to him this time around, and we know what Brady thinks of the tight end position when he’s got some talent there. Trust Howard to bounce back and trust Tampa Bay to better utilize the tight end in the passing game in coach Bruce Arians’ second season in charge of the team. When will he go in 2020? Despite the addition of Brady, Howard’s stock should remain relatively low headed into the 2020 season. Since tight end is a weird position, he could get selected anywhere between the ninth and 12th rounds. I’d look to take him in the 10th just to be safe.

Flex: Josh Jacobs

Fantasy points (2019): 191.6 Position Rank (2019): RB 21 ESPN Preseason Rank (2019): 25 overall, RB 14 Why start him? Despite being injured for several weeks, Jacobs still averaged 14.8 points per game as a rookie. He should look even better in 2020, especially if the Raiders choose to get him more involved in the passing game. When will he go in 2020? Jacobs’ stock rose quickly during the last few weeks of the preseason last year. He did an excellent job delivering on the hype surrounding him, but Jacobs’ injury may have some fantasy owners wary this time around. He will probably still work his way into the late second, early third-round conversation. If he starts going ahead of Drake, don’t make the mistake of chasing him. Stick with the back in the best offense, and that’s Drake.



DEF: Washington Redskins

Fantasy points (2019): 65 Position Rank (2019): D/ST 26 ESPN Preseason Rank (2019): 286 overall, D/ST 18 Why start them? Washington had six former Alabama defenders on the active roster late last season, and that doesn’t even account for linebacker Reuben Foster (injured reserve). Other Alabama defenders on the team next season include defensive end Jonathan Allen, linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton, linebacker Ryan Anderson, nose tackle Daron Payne and strong safety Landon Collins. When will they go in 2020? Despite the impressive list of names, Washington’s offense will lower expectations for its defense as well. The top defenses don’t usually pan out, so you probably want to wait until half or more of the league has picked one anyway. I prefer to wait things out as long as possible, but anytime after the 12th round is acceptable.

K: JK Scott

Fantasy points (2019): N/A Position Rank (2019): N/A ESPN Preseason Rank (2019): N/A Why start him? Okay, you caught us. The all-Alabama dream team isn’t quite a reality this year since Scott isn’t a field goal kicker. Still, he’s the closest thing Alabama’s got, and punters fill in on field goal duties occasionally. When will he go in 2020? Take him last, because no one else will want Scott (unless you play in a league that starts punters).

Suggested Bench — Rank at end of 2019

RB Mark Ingram — RB 11 WR Calvin Ridley — WR 27 WR Jerry Jeudy — N/A WR Henry Ruggs III — N/A TE Irv Smith Jr. — TE 33 RB Damien Harris — RB 144 QB AJ McCarron — QB 50 in 2019 So if anyone actually gets the roster mentioned above, then congrats on your future championship. As you may have noticed, I expect a lot of these guys to fly off the board early. So with that in mind, you’ll likely end up missing out on at least one if not two of the running backs and receivers mentioned above. If that happens, don’t sweat it. It’s easy to imagine running back Mark Ingram dropping into the fifth or even sixth rounds. Many will remember the injury that sidelined him in the playoffs and not the success that came before. Receiver Calvin Ridley can likely go after Ingram in the sixth or seventh round. He might be in Jones’ shadow in Atlanta, but that offense is more than capable of taking care of both guys. Other options include: Bo Scarbrough- RB 79 T.J. Yeldon- RB 92 Robert Foster- WR 161

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here

