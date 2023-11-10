The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from No. 24 Alabama's win over Indiana State
It wasn’t the most confident win for No. 24 Alabama over a feisty Indiana State squad.
A game of runs helped Indiana State stay within touching distance for most of the game, but Alabama stayed disciplined with the lead and leaned on a stellar performance by its two best newcomers to outlast the Sycamores 102-80 on Friday. With the win, the Crimson Tide has achieved back-to-back 100-point victories for the first time since the 1964-65 campaign.
Here are three takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s second win of the season:
Double-nickel buckets
While it was forward Grant Nelson dominating the headlines in Alabama’s season opener, Alabama’s other marquee transfer took over in game two.
Alabama’s No. 55 Aaron Estrada came out firing against the Sycamores finished with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and passed the 1,500-point mark for his career.
Estrada’s go-to move all game was his step-back jumper. He shot 6-for-8 from 3-point range and once again flashed his ability to finish through contact at the rim with his left hand.
His ability to ignite runs and get a bucket when Alabama needed it, especially early in the contest was huge. Estrada helped Alabama overcome an early 9-0 deficit and finished with 22 points in the opening period.
After a colligate career where he spent time on both coasts and is now at his fourth school, Estrada seems to have already found comfort in Oats’ system.
Estrada’s partner at guard Mark Sears started slow but was able to take some of the scoring burden off of Estrada in the second half. Sears finished with 24 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.
Tempo and turnovers
Both Alabama and Indiana State came out playing their usual fast-paced tempos, which was expected given Oats and Sycamores coach Josh Schertz's styles.
Both teams were able to generate shots quickly and make them at a high rate. Alabama shot 52% from the field, while the Sycamores went 26-for-49.
It was Alabama, however, that was able to force Indiana State into coughing up the basketball 13 times, 11 of those in the first half, which helped the Crimson Tide pull away.
Alabama stayed disciplined as Indiana State made runs in the first half and the Sycamores slowed themselves down with foul trouble. Four of Indiana State’s starters picked up their fourth foul before the 10-minute mark of the second half.
A combination of foul trouble and Alabama's defense also helped slow Indiana State’s Isaiah Swope. Swope had 15 points in the first half but had just two points in the final period.
When the Crimson Tide fouled Indiana State, the Sycamores struggled to take advantage. Indiana State shot just 64% from the charity stripe.
Alabama’s eye problems
Grant Nelson missed a portion of the first half after he suffered an eye abrasion above his right eye.
It did not seem to affect Nelson once he returned to the game and, if this is possible, may have helped him see the floor better. Nelson dominated the Sycamores with X in the second half.
Alabama’s other victim to an eye abrasion, guard Kris Parker, missed his second straight game after he also injured his eye.
The Crimson Tide next face South Alabama at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside Coleman Coliseum.