It wasn’t the most confident win for No. 24 Alabama over a feisty Indiana State squad. A game of runs helped Indiana State stay within touching distance for most of the game, but Alabama stayed disciplined with the lead and leaned on a stellar performance by its two best newcomers to outlast the Sycamores 102-80 on Friday. With the win, the Crimson Tide has achieved back-to-back 100-point victories for the first time since the 1964-65 campaign. Here are three takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s second win of the season:

Double-nickel buckets

While it was forward Grant Nelson dominating the headlines in Alabama’s season opener, Alabama’s other marquee transfer took over in game two. Alabama’s No. 55 Aaron Estrada came out firing against the Sycamores finished with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and passed the 1,500-point mark for his career. Estrada’s go-to move all game was his step-back jumper. He shot 6-for-8 from 3-point range and once again flashed his ability to finish through contact at the rim with his left hand. His ability to ignite runs and get a bucket when Alabama needed it, especially early in the contest was huge. Estrada helped Alabama overcome an early 9-0 deficit and finished with 22 points in the opening period. After a colligate career where he spent time on both coasts and is now at his fourth school, Estrada seems to have already found comfort in Oats’ system. Estrada’s partner at guard Mark Sears started slow but was able to take some of the scoring burden off of Estrada in the second half. Sears finished with 24 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Tempo and turnovers

Both Alabama and Indiana State came out playing their usual fast-paced tempos, which was expected given Oats and Sycamores coach Josh Schertz's styles. Both teams were able to generate shots quickly and make them at a high rate. Alabama shot 52% from the field, while the Sycamores went 26-for-49. It was Alabama, however, that was able to force Indiana State into coughing up the basketball 13 times, 11 of those in the first half, which helped the Crimson Tide pull away. Alabama stayed disciplined as Indiana State made runs in the first half and the Sycamores slowed themselves down with foul trouble. Four of Indiana State’s starters picked up their fourth foul before the 10-minute mark of the second half. A combination of foul trouble and Alabama's defense also helped slow Indiana State’s Isaiah Swope. Swope had 15 points in the first half but had just two points in the final period. When the Crimson Tide fouled Indiana State, the Sycamores struggled to take advantage. Indiana State shot just 64% from the charity stripe.

Alabama’s eye problems

Grant Nelson missed a portion of the first half after he suffered an eye abrasion above his right eye.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYW5kYWdlIG92ZXIgdGhlIHJpZ2h0IGV5ZSBvZiBHcmFudCBOZWxz b24uIEluanVyeSB3YXMgcnVsZWQgYXMgYW4gZXllIGFicmFzaW9uLjxicj48 YnI+U2VlbXMgQWxhYmFtYSBjYW7igJl0IGRvZGdlIHRoZSBleWUgcHJvYmxl bXMgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zSXZTdGVo RHN4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vc0l2U3RlaERzeDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBKYWNrIEtub3dsdG9uIChASmFja0tub3dsdG9uXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNrS25vd2x0b25fL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzMTY1 MTkyMjM2NzQ1MDE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEx LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=