Alabama basketball stole a road win Wednesday. It was a grind and Alabama's normally explosive offense needed plenty of time to find its groove, but found its groove it did. The Tide took its first lead with just under four minutes and iced the game with a late burst of 3-point shooting to seal an 85-76 win over Georgia on Wednesday. "There was a timeout 10 minutes and some change to go and on somebody in the hall that was saying we can win this game," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "I said 'stop. We are going to win this game. There's can we're winning this game.'" Alabama (15-6, 7-1 SEC), helped by the Bulldogs 19 turnovers found its mojo in the game's closing stages. Georgia (14-7, 4-4) re-positioned its student section to cause more comotion, which worked until its high energy defense ran out of gas and Alabama's seemingly infinite amount of scoring took over late. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's win over Georgia.

An Avery Johnson Special

Alabama's Rylan Griffen and Jarin Stevenson reportedly got stuck in an elevator inside Stegeman Coliseum before the game. While the duo was freed before tipoff, for most of the first half it seemed like Alabama's energy and offensive presence was still trapped in that elevator. The Crimson Tide shot just 18.2% from deep in the first half and looked dead and buried on the road. Alabama looked lethargic as the Bulldogs stifled the nation's No. 1 offense. Alabama didn't waiver. "We've been here before," Mark Sears said. "With the tough nonconference schedule we played and then the game at Tennessee being down 13 at half and not finishing. So we've been there before but this time it's a lot different. We showed a lot of resiliency." The Tide found its spark. It attacked Georgia in the paint, scoring 24 of its 58 second-half points inside the lane. It out scrapped Georgia on the boards, earning a plus-seven advantage after being dominated in that category in the first half. When the Crimson Tide finally made 3s, they came when it mattered. Back-to-back triples by Mark Sears and Rylan Griffen tied the game before a Grant Nelson putback gave the Tide it first lead of the game with 4:42 left. That trio led Alabama's comeback, helping the Tide improve to 7-1 in SEC play. Sears finished with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. Griffen added 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half, along with four rebounds and two steals.

Great Scott, Grant!

Alabama finally got the 3-point scoring performance from Grant Nelson that it's been looking for all season. Nelson, who has struggled from 3-point range all season, has helped Alabama in other areas this season. From locking down Mississippi State center Tolu Smith to pulling down crucial rebounds and hitting late free throws to help the Crimson Tide seal its win over Auburn. On Wednesday however, it was Nelson's shooting that finished off the Bulldogs and ensured Alabama would avoid a frustrating defeat away from home. Nelson buried back-to-back triples as part of a 20-point scoring performance to help lift Alabama. "Mark did a good job getting the ball out of his hands early," Nelson said. "They give me confidence everyday at practice, in the games, in the huddles telling me to shoot open shots and I just let it fly." Nelson added three rebounds and a pair of blocks in 29 minutes of action. His 2-for-4 mark from 3-point range had much more weight to it than the stat sheet reflects. It was a forgettable outing on the glass and in the paint at times for the North Dakota State transfer. But despite some struggles operating as Alabama's primary forward, his late 3s once again highlight not only his versatility, which was what made him an exciting addition for Alabama, but also his ability to stay focused on helping the Tide in any that he's able to find success. "We needed it," Oats said. "We need him to start making some 3s at the five for us. We played him a few minutes at the four tonight, most of the minutes at the five... If he can draw opponent's fives out (to) the perimeter it helps our offense even more."

Struggles to start

Alabama looked completely flat from the opening tip and remained so for most of the opening period. The Crimson Tide went with its small ball rotation for a second straight game, starting four guards with Nelson as the Crimson Tide’s lone forward. While it helped Alabama in the opening few minutes of its last game against LSU, the Tide’s starters went ice cold from away from home, which quickly put Alabama behind 9-2 before the under-16 timeout. The Tide looked lethargic and sloppy in the first half, coughing the ball up six times, which Georgia turned into five points. Oats was forced to call a timeout when the Bulldogs extended their lead to 17-2, but it failed to stop the bleeding for the Tide. Despite Alabama’s continued struggles in the opening period, Oats only called the lone timeout as the hole got deeper. While Alabama was able to climb out of a deep hole to remain with just one loss in conference play, it was a return to the poor starts that Oats has been aiming to avoid by making changes to his rotation. "If we're gonna win a championship, you got to get to a point where you play 40 minutes on both sides of ball," Oats said. "You may turn it over some, you may miss shots but your effort your executions got to be there for 40 minutes and we haven't seen it yet." Despite his continued search for a complete game, Alabama's coach remained proud of his team's effort to work out of that deficit in the second half. Afterwards he stressed just how vital it is for a team with SEC Championship aspirations to find ways to win games like these. "You got to be able to win these games," Oats said. "You gotta have some guys with some toughness, some fight and we had them. Everybody that played at second half showed some toughness, some character, some grit. It was good, we grew up a lot tonight."

