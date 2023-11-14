While Alabama men’s basketball was challenged on the road against South Alabama last season, the No. 22 ranked Crimson Tide had no issues with the Jaguars this time around. Alabama took over early and reached triple digits in points for the third time this season. The Crimson Tide hasn't opened a campaign with three straight 100-plus point games since the 1956-57 season and the Crimson Tide's bench alone outscored the Jaguars 52-46 to help seal a 56-point win, just one shy of tying the largest margin of victory inside Coleman Coliseum. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's 102-46 win over South Alabama:

Sears speeds it up

The Crimson Tide turned to its best-returning player from last season to initiate his offense after a slow start in the first half. Mark Sears helped ignite a 16-2 Crimson Tide run midway through the opening period that put Alabama in total command after South Alabama was able to set the tempo for a large chunk of the opening period. Sears missed just two shots in the first half finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists, once again demonstrating that he can be the engine of this Alabama side, and play at a first-team All-SEC level. "I just let the game come to me," Sears said. "I had great players around me that found me when I was open and I took the shots that were wide open." Sears’ ability to score on all three levels opened up so many options for Alabama’s other scorers. He was able to find Sam Walters for a corner 3 in the second half, one of three triples by Walters, who finished with 16 points, four rebounds and an assist. Its Sears’ hard work that gives players like Walters a simpler role in the offense. He draws so much attention that the young Crimson Tide sharpshooter can easily get open around the perimeter and make teams pay when Sears drives and kicks the ball back out.

Active hands

While AlaOats will certainly be happy with another big-time scoring night, he’ll be ecstatic at Alabama’s defensive effort. The Crimson Tide played smart defense, which led to easy buckets on the other end for the Crimson Tide. Alabama finished with 24 points off of 12 South Alabama turnovers and took control of the tempo by the middle portion of the first half. "Our effort was better," Oats said. I thought our guys played harder. Guys tried to cover each other's mistakes. Took some charges. I was happy with the effort. It was much better defensively than what we'd been the first two games." Both Aaron Estrada and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had more than one steal for the Crimson Tide. While Estrada didn’t have the scoring burst Crimson Tide fans saw in the first two games of the season, he did lead the way for Alabama with four steals Tuesday. Estrada, along with the rest of Alabama’s guards made good plays as defensive helpers, doubling down and ripping the ball away when a South Alabama player tried to face up in the high post.

Productive Pringle