TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time in the Nate Oats era, Alabama is the SEC regular season champions, becoming the sole team to win the honor after its 90-85 overtime win over Auburn. "We achieved a lot this year. I mean shoot we just swept our in-state rival which is a big deal around here," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "We went undefeated at home. It's not easy to do. We still got things we want to accomplish ahead of us. The guys have worked hard and I'm super proud of them." Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's game.

Alabama's second-half surge

Just like it did when it traveled to Auburn on Feb. 11, Alabama needed some second-half heroics to down its in-state rival. With the Tigers leading by 17 with less than 10 minutes left in the game, it was doubtful Alabama would be able to pull it off again. Enter Jahvon Quinerly, who once again became the team's sparkplug off the bench over the last two games. Against Auburn, his fastbreak layup and a 3-pointer put a jolt in Alabama's dormant offense as it went on a crucial 24-7 run to give Alabama its first lead of the game. Quinerly's second half propelled the senior to a game-high 24 points. He was one of four Alabama players to finish in double digits as Mark Sears, Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller who all finished with 17 points respectively. "I can't be more proud of JQ," Oats said. "I told the team we're getting the March version of JQ. He's definitely the X-factor. He's played great for us, particularly in the second half of the last two games. "He's obviously really talented, you look at his line tonight, he ended up with 24 points, six assists, not one turnover and led the team in plus/minus with a +16. He really got locked in on the defensive end. He knows how to win and he's making a lot of winning plays on both sides of the ball for us."

Alabama's first-half struggles continue

Another game, another slow start for Alabama. Despite constant beratement from Oats pleading with his team to start fast from the opening tip, Alabama was once again cold to start Wednesday's game. For the second-consecutive game, the Crimson Tide shot 39% or less from the field. A 6-for-10 finish to the first half boosted Alabama's field goal percentage tremendously as it went 5 of 18 from the field for the first 12 minutes of the game. Alabama's shooting woes were amplified by its brutal inconsistency from behind the arc. The Crimson Tide went 1-for-10 from deep against Arkansas in the first and followed it up with a 3-for-13 mark against Auburn.

Defense into offense?