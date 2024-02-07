It was another game of runs in the first half of the rematch between Alabama and Auburn. This time, however, Tigers were the team to deliver the knockout blow. Auburn’s 16-2 run to the end of the first half was just too much for the Crimson Tide to overcome away from home. Alabama continued to sputter in the final period and fell 99-81 to a spirited Tigers team that didn’t forget what went wrong during the first bout inside Coleman Coliseum on Jan. 24. Alabama was unable to claw its way back into the game even when it was put in the bonus with 13:54 left in the second half. The Tide attempted just 31 foul shots to Auburn's 50. Auburn went on scoring droughts of its own, including a stretch of over six minutes without a field goal in the second half. But Alabama (16-6, 8-2 SEC) couldn't take advantage with a typically quick scoring burst and dropped its second game in SEC play as a result. Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s loss to Auburn.

Tigers find mismatches

While Alabama’s small-ball lineup started strong offensively, Auburn was able to match the Crimson Tide’s output by finding and exploiting paint mismatches against its lineup. Auburn found forward Jaylin Williams early through its guards probing and hitting Williams as a roller or on a lob to the basket. Williams often found himself facing a smaller matchup, which seemed to increase his confidence as the game went on. He continued to score on all three levels, knocking down his lone 3 and confidently driving against any Crimson Tide player in front of him. Alabama forward Nick Pringle, who started against Auburn in the first matchup, played 14 minutes having returned from suspension. But Pringle didn’t help elevate the pressure that Williams and Johni Broome put on the paint. When Williams cooled off, Broome came alive, finding his multi-level scoring groove and muscling through defenders whenever an opportunity presented itself. 12 of the Tigers’ final 16 first-half points came from Broome. He finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, while Williams added 26 points, six rebounds and two blocks. "They may have the best frontcourt when you look at a four and a five in the league," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "We didn't do a good job guarding it." In total, Auburn scored 40 paint points, compared to just 26 for Alabama. Auburn’s exploitation of mismatches set up the Tigers for domination in the paint and on the glass. The Tigers outrebounded Alabama 42-34. Auburn was consistently first to rebounds on both ends and turned 15 offensive boards into 24 second-chance points. "We foul too much, we're not in position, we let it get in too easy, We get ducked in too easy," Oats said. "I thought Grant (Nelson) did a really good job on (Mississippi State forward) Tolu Smith. That's probably the one game that I can remember off top my head that we played a legitimate postup big that we've done a decent job on. Other than that we haven't. We tried to double at times and different doubles will give up threes, but it's it's an issue. We gotta be better inside."

Telltale turnovers

In the first IBOB matchup, Auburn coughed the ball up 11 times, which helped Alabama keep itself in the game inside Coleman Coliseum. Those turnovers resonated with Tigers coach Bruce Pearl and his players. Auburn’s young guards in particular struggled in a road environment but looked comfortable in the return matchup on Auburn’s home floor. The Tigers had just one turnover at halftime and finished with just four giveaways. Alabama, however, looked scrambled, even in a fast-paced game that normally favors the Crimson Tide. Auburn forced Alabama into mistakes that the Tigers took full advantage of on their offensive end. The Crimson Tide committed 9 turnovers in the opening period, which Auburn turned into 15 points. The Tide’s turnovers swelled in the second half as Alabama could neither get comfortable nor make the Tigers uncomfortable on offense. Auburn made Alabama guard Mark Sears work for every bucket he earned, forcing him onto his weaker right hand. Alabama finished the game with 15 giveaways, which Auburn turned into 22 points. "They turned us over, we didn't turn them over," Oats said. "A lot of the effort stats that you look at, rebounds, turnovers, they were better than us. So we gotta go back, we gotta play harder. They were definitely the better team, more prepared. They were ready to go tonight." Sears managed to score 25 points and add nine rebounds, but was limited to 1-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc, scored 12 of his points at the charity stripe and turned the ball over three times. Grant Nelson was Alabama's second-leading scorer with 16 points, nine of which came at the foul line, while Nelson himself fouled out of the game. Alabama's unforced errors and Auburn's active hands translated to the paint, where Auburn swatted 12 wouldbe Alabama attempts. Under Oats, Alabama has played six games where an opponent blocked 10 or more shots. Five of those games have been against Auburn. The Tigers out-scrapped Alabama in all of the areas the Tide normally prides itself on. Auburn continued to utilize its length in the paint, bothered Alabama's guards and was first to nearly every loose ball or Alabama mistake.

Bench behemoth

As Alabama's stars struggled to cut into the Auburn lead, the Crimson Tide got no help from its reserves. That won't work when attempting to counter an Auburn side that goes 10 and even 11 players deep at times. The Tigers' productive bench was just that Wednesday, contributing 30 points to Auburn's total. Chad Baker-Mazara was the Tigers' best spark plug finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. K.D. Johnson put in a strong defensive shift against Alabama's guards logging three steals and finished with a plus-25 box plus-minus rating. The Crimson Tide, however only got eight points from its reserves. Pringle was the joint-leading scorer off the bench with three points, along with seven rebounds. But Alabama's reserve forward also turned the ball over twice and was minus-16. The rest of Alabama's bench combined to score just five points. Jarin Stevenson, who had his best outing in conference play with 14 points against Mississippi State, had just three points, one rebound and finished minus-5. Sam Walters didn't score and was minus-8 and Mohamed Wague had just two points and was minus-3. "We gotta have some other guys step up," Oats said. "We got to have some other guys rebound it better. (Sears) did play almost 37 minutes. So he's in there more than everybody to get more rebounds but we gotta have some other guys be able to make some plays."

