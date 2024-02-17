No. 15 Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said the Crimson Tide’s throwback uniforms wouldn’t decide if it wins or loses against Texas A&M. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, its new threads won’t be blamed for causing a loss. Alabama (18-7, 10-2 SEC) was in old school uniforms but playing its new-school brand of basketball. The Crimson hit 3s, and piled on the points as it knocked off Texas A&M 100-75. The Tide is now up to eight century-mark performances this season, extending it's school record as well as growing its SEC home winning streak to 15 games. It wasn't perfect, the Aggies got their points in the paint. They got their offensive rebounds but struggled from beyond the 3-point line while Alabama got its usual steady production from deep. The Crimson Tide clearly benefited from its week off and with six games left, remains in poll position to capture another conference title. Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s win over Texas A&M.

Defensive growth

With a week off before Saturday’s contest, Oats said most of Alabama’s players had their best performances in practice last week. The Crimson Tide not only had some extra time to rest but also continued to strengthen its on-ball defense. While Alabama still hasn’t reached the level defensively that Oats wants it to be, it's growth on the defensive end showed Saturday. The Crimson Tide started the game by forcing four turnovers in the opening four minutes, which helped it go on an early run in the first half. The Aggies ended up with 14 turnovers. Alabama made the most of all of them scoring 17 points off of Texas A&M mistakes. Alabama had active hands when Texas A&M dumped the ball inside, disrupted passing lanes and created instant offense to balloon its lead. It wasn’t perfect, certainly not by Oats' standards. The Aggies found success in the paint and ran their offense through Tyrece Radford, using a high ball screen and creating one-on-one opportunities for the physical guard. Radford finished with 22 points and four rebounds. "We were definitely improved," Oats said. "Not to the level I'd like to see us. Our analytics at us at 1.04 (points per possession). (Texas A&M had) 75 points on 72 possessions. So not where we needed to be but we were able to be pretty pretty good team by 25." Oats did praise Mark Sears' for his performance defensively. Sears won the Hard Hat Award for the most blue-collar points and was able to get in good positions in the lane to poke away entry passes and swipe at the ball when a Texas A&M forward attempted to rise up for a close range shot. While Radford was able to find success, the Crimson Tide was able to slow Texas A&M's leading scorer Wade Taylor IV. Taylor scored just 10 points shooting 4-for-15 from the field. "I know Wade personally," Rylan Griffen said. "We're both from Dallas and I knew that was gonna be who I was gonna guard. We're real cool so I didn't want to let him have (any) bragging rights. He got a little bit of bragging rights last year for a small period of time until we played him again. So I just wanted to make sure he didn't have that this year and just taking it like a like brothers playing against each other. You don't want one person to be able to say they one-upped you."

3-point discrepancy

Alabama turned to ole reliable to pull away from the Aggies. No matter what answers Texas A&M had in the paint the Aggies struggled immensely from beyond the 3-point line. After making 11 triples against Tennessee, Alabama held the Aggies to just four 3s Saturday. That is a bad recipe against a Crimson Tide team with so many weapons, all of whom got hot throughout the game. It started with Sears, who was once again the catalyst to ignite Crimson Tide runs early. Alabama started the game 1-for-4 but found its groove quickly shooting 50% from 3 in the first half and making 18 total triples. Sears was responsible for four of those 3s as he finished with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists. His ability to self-create and make the right decisions has kickstarted Alabama’s offense all season, whether he's hitting the first shot out of a scoring drought or finding a teammate to add to an Alabama run. Sears has now scored at least 20 points in eight straight games. "Bucket-getter," Latrell Wrightsell Jr. said of Sears' game. "Leading the SEC in scoring right now. It's hard to stop him and with the offense we got it's just free flowing for him and that's what he (does)." In the second half, it was Wrightsell's turn. He scored all 16 points of his points in the final period and made four 3s himself. After the game he again mentioned that Oats got frustrated at him for passing up open looks early. "He's one of the best shooters I've ever coached," Oats said. "Why he would ever pass up an open shot is beyond me. I wish my college coach told me to shoot every time I was open." Wrightsell clearly has the green light, which becomes a dangerous prospect for any team when his shots are falling. Both he and Griffen have improved immensely over the course of the season and have become dangerous weapons for the Tide. Griffen was hot in both halves. He also knocked down four 3s and finished with 17 points, one rebound and an assist. Sam Walters was Alabama's fifth double digit scorer Saturday. The freshman forward stepped up off the bench with 11 points and two 3s. He also lead Alabama with eight rebounds, a promising sign for his future role as he works on impacting the game with his physicality, in addition to his ability from beyond the arc. "We want shooters and we want them to shoot," Oats said. "I thought Sam had some aggressive (plays). He had the and-1 finish and then for him to lead us in rebounds, and really led us in defensive rebounds with five, you know, the next closest guy at three, was pretty impressive."

Paint presence problems

Though Alabama made the Aggies pay for their poor shooting performance, the Crimson Tide could not find an answer for Texas A&M in the paint. Alabama is a bad matchup for Texas A&M. The Tide has just too many weapons and showed enough gumption on defense to slow the Aggies perimeter players. However, aside from Grant Nelson, Alabama struggled immensely keeping the Aggies out of the lane. Texas A&M represents the extreme, but even the Aggies exceeded their normally high standard on the glass. Heading into Saturday, Texas A&M led the country averaging nearly 18 offensive rebounds per game. The Aggies won’t have to worry about losing their No. 1 spot in that category. They racked up 26 offensive boards and scored 42 points in the paint against Alabama. Andersson Garcia fouled out of the game with over six minutes left and still had 12 rebounds before his exit. Despite the rebounding discrepancy, there were some positive signs for Alabama. Nelson had his moments defensively protecting the paint with three blocks. Nick Pringle seems to be embracing his role as a connector in Alabama's offense, finishing with three points, three rebounds and a plus-20 box plus/minus rating. Alabama had 14 offensive rebounds and 16 second chance points to help pull away, while also doing just enough on the defensive glass against a relatively one-dimensional Aggies side. "We did a decent job after they got some O-boards of actually making sure they didn't score off those," Oats said. " (Texas A&M's) 21 second chance points is a lot but considering how they score we were able to manage it." Against an offense as capable as Alabama’s, the Aggies poor shooting and struggles it's best scorer was too much to overcome. For Alabama, however, improvement in the paint will be key when the Tide faces a more balanced opponent.

