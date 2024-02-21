Alabama basketball led for just 9:55 Wednesday night, but it came out in front when it mattered. No. 13 Alabama looked lifeless from beyond the 3-point line for much of the contest but hit big shots down the stretch and hung around on the glass and in the lane to edge out a 98-93 overtime win over a talented No. 24 Florida side. Despite shooting 2-for-18 from 3-point range in the first half, the Crimson Tide (19-7, 11-2 SEC) was down just four points and stayed resilient against a Gators’ team that matched its pace. Alabama stayed scrappy in the lane and more importantly stayed out of foul trouble in regulation, taking the Gators to the final buzzer. After a 7-0 run by Alabama to start the extra period, Florida again found answers, but Alabama refused to quit and got some good fortune when Sam Walters tapped a missed shot into the lap of Aaron Estrada before Mark Sears sealed the game with a pair of free throws to extend it's SEC home winning streak to 16. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's win over Florida.

Energetic overtime

The extra period was just what Alabama needed. The Crimson Tide fought and clawed its way back into the game, went on runs to counter Florida's big shots and had the energy to outlast the Gators in the overtime period. Alabama outscored Florida 13-8 in the extra session, including a 7-0 run to start. Florida seemed to have an answer all game but ran out of gas and couldn't find the big shot away from home. Florida coach Todd Golden used timeouts strategically all game. When Alabama went on a 6-0 run in the second half, he called one. That allowed the Gators to draw up a play, lead out of the break and drew up a play that resulted in an and-1 bucket for Walter Clayton Jr. Golden called a timeout again to stop the bleeding in overtime. It helped the Gators work their way back into the game once again, but despite Alabama's lingering questions on defense did just enough. Similarly to its game against Georgia, Alabama figured out a way to win without shooting well and struggling in certain areas. Its game against the Bulldogs was used as a reference point to help Alabama rally in the second half. "I thought the Georgia win helped us in the huddle tonight," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "We're going to win this game. We've done it before. We know we can do it, here's what we gotta do." Alabama's grit, willingness to adjust and ability to figure out a way to win when certain aspects of its game aren't clicking is a sign of a team that as Oats said Tuesday, is peaking at the right time. After Wednesday's performance, the Crimson Tide has another example to lean on when it faces adversity in contests that become much more crucial at this point in the season.

Big shot Bama

After Alabama's win over Texas A&M, Crimson Tide Oats said there's a reason why he scouts and recruits shooters. Walters was that recruit heading to the season and has has embraced and expanded upon his 3-point specialist role. His growth came up massively when Alabama needed a spark Wednesday. He buried three 3s in the final period, all of which helped Alabama make runs and climb back into the game. Walters finished with 14 points, three rebounds, including the crucial tip to Estrada for the game-sealing layup. He also made an impact on defense with a pair of blocks. "Sam's been getting much better on defense and I told him 'Sam you don't have to forget about your offense as you're getting much better on D, You can be a two way guy,'" Oats said. "So it was good he was a two-way guy tonight. His defense was better, he had the blocked shot in there. He made some tough plays and he had four big threes we needed all of them." Alabama started just 1-for-12 from 3-point range and shot just 25% for the game. The Crimson Tide didn’t take a 3 until the 11:11 mark of the second half, the triple came from Walters. His lights-out shooting sparked rest of Alabama's big-moment scorers. Sears made a crucial 3 down the stretch and finished with 15 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Grant Nelson also made a key triple in what was his best game in an Alabama uniform. Though Alabama hit big shots when it needed to, the Crimson Tide struggled against Florida’s talented guard collective. Clayton finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists and knocked down four 3s, while Will Richard hit three triples and finished with 17 points. "We didn't do a great job getting their guards," Oats said. "We've gotta do a much better job and play better on defense at Rupp (Arena) on Saturday if we're gonna come out with a win."

Paint sprint

With both teams’ ability to score the ball and recent momentum, Wednesday’s contest was bound to be a high-scoring affair. For Alabama, that scoring didn’t come from beyond the arc. The Crimson Tide was without Latrell Wrightsell Jr. due to a head injury, and went with some more size to try and handle Florida’s presence on the glass, starting Jarin Stevenson in Wrightsell’s place. With Alabama struggling from beyond the arc, it turned to its ability to get to the rim, scoring 56 points in the paint. The Crimson Tide utilized its pace to get quick paint touches and relied on lobs from its guards. The enhanced focus on the paint helped Nelson finish with 22 points, eight rebounds and an assist. Nelson was active on both ends of the floor, setting a season-high with six blocks. "When I got here originally in the summer, I felt pretty comfortable, but when you get out there it's a whole different feeling trying to find your role," Nelson said. "But I came in being accepted wherever I was, what I had to do and think it's starting to click for everyone, what everyone's role is, which has helped us a lot." Nelson and Nick Pringle's activity helped counter Florida's paint production and keep Alabama in the game. Pringle finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. "Nick's as good of an energy guy as we've had around here since I've been here," Oats said. "When his energy is positive he's unbelievable. I feed off it, he feeds off it. It'd have been nice if he had that dunk in the first half but he's going hard, he's playing hard. The way he played at LSU on the road, that's how I envision him playing every game." The Gators took a similar approach matching Alabama’s pace and using backdoor cuts off-ball to create easy layups. The Gators finished with 40 points in the paint. The Crimson Tide didn’t have the same energy when defending second-chance opportunities that it did against the Aggies. Florida had 14 second-chance points going into halftime and finished with 20 points off of 17 offensive rebounds. Fortunately for Alabama, it battled on the offensive glass on its own end and managed to out-rebound Florida 54-44 Wednesday, staying resolute around the rim as it was forced to rely on close-range shots with its 3 not falling. Alabama managed 18 second-chance points on 21 offensive rebounds and battled on the glass, leaning on Nelson and Pringle to help seal a crucial 11th win in conference play.

