Johni Broome took a shot in the dark. He made it to put No. 8 Auburn up 3-0 inside Coleman Coliseum before everyone in the building realized the lights weren’t turning on. The brief power outage delay is perhaps a perfect personification of the unpredictability that is the Iron Bowl. Broome would go on to make a lot more shots in a game that, as usual, wasn't without its drama. Despite a second-half surge from Auburn, Alabama seemed to relish the opportunity to take down a top-10 Tigers side that had just as much to prove on a national scale as their crimson counterparts. Alabama (13-6, 4-1 SEC) made life uncomfortable for Auburn, (16-3, 5-1), preventing the Tigers from opening up their typical big lead and handing them their first defeat in SEC play. For the Crimson Tide, a win not only gives it a one-up over its archrival but finally shows it has what it takes to tussle with a top-10 team. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's 79-75 win over Auburn.

Hard-nosed Nelson

Grant Nelson has been the subject of scrutiny for the Crimson Tide recently, which continued almost up to the final buzzer Wednesday. After hammering home a putback dunk to give Alabama a 75-70 lead, he fouled Chad Baker-Mazara beyond the 3-point line. The call was questioned by the ESPN broadcasters and those wearing crimson inside Coleman Coliseum. Baker-Mazara, an 89% free throw shooter missed the game-tying attempt, Nelson crashed the glass, corralled the rebound and sunk a pair of free throws to help seal the win. It was an eventful sequence that ultimately rewarded a player who laid it all on the line to contend with Auburn's physicality. It wasn't perfect. Nelson finished with a box plus/minus rating of minus-9. He had just two points at halftime and shot 3-for-8 from the field and didn't make a 3-point attempt in the game. In response, his teammates told him how much they needed him against a tough Tigers side. "My confidence wasn't all there," Nelson said. "Rylan (Griffen) talked to me on the bench. He challenged me, I took that and ran with it. I appreciate these guys and I feel like we need that. We need to get on each other, not just the coaches, but coaching each other." Nelson stayed resilient and was Alabama's best answer for Broome and the rest of Auburn in the paint. Nelson finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and a block. His effort in the lane helped limit Broome in crunch time. He fouled out late in the second half with 25 points. Alabama coach Nate Oats called a timeout after Auburn went on a 7-0 run to start the second half. What stopped the bleeding wasn’t another big 3 by Griffen or a steal and layup by Mark Sears. Instead, it was a backward and-1 dunk by Nelson, who despite the knocks on his performances recently stayed relentless to help Alabama avoid another defeat against a top opponent. Nelson has now finished in double figures in two of Alabama's SEC games this season. He still has room to improve and was self aware of his lack of made shots after the game, saying the ball was slippery and calling out his two airballs. The Crimson Tide will continue to demand more from Nelson. It will need more from him if Alabama wants to end up where it aspires to be. Against the SEC's hottest team however, Nelson's performance is a step forward. "We need that kind of effort out of him," Oats said. "It wasn't there in the first half but I thought it came a lot better in the second half."

Wrightsell’s start pays dividends

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was a surprise inclusion in Alabama’s starting five for the second time this season. He was also in Alabama’s starting lineup when the Crimson Tide played Creighton on Dec. 16. Wrightsell replaced Griffen and the choice seemed to pay off for Oats and both players. Griffen came into the game and quickly drilled his first four attempts from well beyond the 3-point line. He sparked an Alabama run in the first half that helped build up a 14-point cushion at the break, Auburn’s biggest halftime deficit this season. “Rylan obviously was ready to go,” Oats told Crimson Tide Sports Network at halftime. “We needed some firepower off the bench. We moved him there. He gave it to us. Exactly what we were looking for.” Griffen finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist and a block. He has continued to impress and is embracing whatever role he can to help his side win during his second season in Tuscaloosa. "I got a better feel for the game coming off the bench," Griffen said. "I saw where we needed improvement. So (I) just (tried) to bring that and (see) that on the bench. Coach told me he wanted me to come in and do that, see what they're doing and just come in and help us. Whatever role I gotta play to win games like that, I'm going to do." Wrightsell continues to highlight Alabama’s guard depth this season. He made the most of his minutes finishing with 14 points and was Alabama's best backcourt player on the glass with nine rebounds. His performance gives Oats an option if he wants to switch up his lineup in future SEC contests.

Tide sets the tone

As is customary in this rivalry, the pace was frenetic. Coming into Wednesday’s contest, Auburn hadn’t won a game by less than 11 points. The Tigers typically put pressure on teams early, going up big before surrendering a lead in the second half and closing out its opponents on the defensive end. Just as it often does in the Iron Bowl, the opposite occurred Wednesday. The Crimson Tide made sure Auburn would never dig Alabama into a hole. Alabama set the tempo, went on runs and made the Tigers work for rebounds, loose balls and shots on offense. Auburn shot just 20% beyond the 3-point line. While it was sloppy on both ends given the physicality and pace of the game, Alabama cashed in with 18 points off of the Tigers 11 turnovers. In the second half it was Alabama that missed its shots, going 0-for-10 to start the final period as Auburn made sure it wouldn't be run off the floor. Alabama was outscored 44-35 in the second half but balanced its poor shooting stints by crashing the offensive glass well. Alabama finished with 16 offensive rebounds, which turned into 12 second chance points. "The way we play we take a lot of 3s, we took 30 tonight," Oats said. They're going to have games when you don't shoot it well. So you've got to be able to win the game other ways." Auburn has also been notorious for its depth this season, Tigers coach Bruce Pearl gives 10 players over 15 minutes per game. While Auburn's bench scored 29 points, Alabama's reserves were able to nearly match the Tigers output with 27. In addition to Griffen's efforts, Jarin Stevenson stepped up with six points and three rebounds, while Mohamed Wague had four points, a pair of boards and finished plus-14 in nine minutes. Alabama's bench and the second half efforts of Nelson and Sears helped the Crimson Tide cling onto a its lead to ultimately walk away with a home win. Both Sears and Nelson scored 12 points in the final period and Sears once again finished as Alabama's leading scorer with 22 points, along with five rebounds and eight assists.

