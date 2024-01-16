The cold weather in Tuscaloosa meant Alabama fans were free to move as close to the court as they liked inside Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday. That created an intense SEC environment even though the game wasn’t sold out as Alabama fans packed around the court while the Crimson Tide looked to stay perfect in SEC play. It certainly wasn’t a perfect performance, Missouri’s defense made Alabama uncomfortable from the opening tip and forced the Crimson Tide into a few scoreless droughts to stay in the game well into the second half In a chippy affair, the Crimson Tide was able to rally in front of a smaller but rowdy home crowd. Alabama's scoring took over late and left little doubt by the final buzzer as it knocked off Missouri 93-75 Tuesday. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's fourth win in conference play:

The tech heard round the world

Missouri wasn’t messing around on the road. The Tigers were hungry for their first win in SEC play after falling narrowly to South Carolina in its last game. For large portions of Tuesday’s contest, the Tigers were able to slow Alabama down, made the game sloppy and played hard. There were several instances of trash talk, players and coaches coming together and plenty of whistles. Both teams combined for 38 fouls Saturday. The chippy moment that seemed to galvanize Alabama, however, was a technical foul called on Grant Nelson in the second half. Though Missouri was rewarded with free throws, Alabama seemed to take the game over and Missouri couldn't seem to get a stop. Alabama outscored Mizzou 45-29 following that technical and ended up finishing the game scoring 1.4 points per possession. Alabama's run started with a Nelson fastbreak layup. He finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. With Mohamed Wague again limited by injury, Nelson and Nick Pringle both stepped up and were a steady presence in the Crimson Tide's frontcourt on both ends. Alabama's forwards' effort in the paint helped keep the Crimson Tide ahead when Missouri cut into its lead. "Nick was playing well tonight," Oats said. "He ended up with 10 points and three rebounds so statistically it didn't look that great but he played a lot of minutes, stayed out of foul trouble. For him to play 27 minutes and only have one foul I thought was great. He impacted shots at the rim and did a good job for us."

Red Hot Rylan

As Missouri tenacious defense kept it in the game, Alabama needed an answer. Rylan Griffen was that answer. Griffen scored 16 points in the second half and finished the game with 21. It’s the fifth time in the last six games that Griffen has finished in double figures. He made sure the fans who braved the trip to Coleman Coliseum and helped rally Alabama when the game got scrappy would have little to worry about in the final moments of the game. Griffen once again showed off his ability to work off the ball and be a knockdown shooter, drilling five of Alabama's 13 triples. The Crimson Tide shot 48.1% from beyond the arc as a team. Following Alabama's win over Mississippi State, Alabama coach Nate Oats challenged Griffen to attack the glass and contribute as a rebounder. Even as Alabama continued to grow its lead late Griffen seemed to answer that call. He crashed the glass, grabbing five rebounds, added three assists and a steal and finished with a plus-12 box plus-minus rating. "[Oats] came to the bench and told me 'You've got to get going for us if we're going to win this game.'" Griffen said. "He was talking mainly on the defensive end so I got it going there and it opened up my offense." In addition to Griffen's efforts, Aaron Estrada matched Griffen's scoring output and finished with 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal to help Alabama seal an ultimately comfortable win. "We need him playing like that," Oats said of Estrada. "He's capable of being one of the best guards in our league. I think he's going to be a guy that's gonna push a triple double fairly frequently."

Questionable moments

Missouri clearly understood its assignment when it came to Mark Sears. The Tigers forced Alabama’s best player into two early turnovers and a 1-for-5 start from the field. Sears and the rest of Alabama's guards looked uncomfortable with the ball against Missouri’s full-court press and traps once they crossed half court. Sears normally ends any negative stretches of games with a scoring run that catapults the Crimson Tide and often ends with him finishing as its leading scorer. Instead, Sears never found his scoring rhythm after he landed on a Missouri player's ankle when he jumped in the air to make a pass. Sears was taken to the locker room with 4:09 left in the first half. He returned to the court before halftime with his ankle wrapped and played 12 minutes the second half but still looked visibly uncomfortable. While the Crimson Tide built up a cushion courtesy of some hot shooting late in the second half, the it's scoring droughts and sloppiness in position helped keep Missouri in the game until the Tigers ran out of gas. Particularly when Sears was out injured, Missouri ratcheted up its relentless pressure. Alabama had a 33-22 lead at one point, but Mizzou forced seven first-half Crimson Tide turnovers and Alabama went scoreless without its best player on the floor for the final four minutes to seal one of its quietest halves of the season. While Alabama was able to showcase its dynamic offense and pull away late, it certainly wasn't a mistake free game. The Crimson Tide finished with 13 turnovers and for a stretch, couldn't seem to figure it out with Sears off the floor. Though its perfect record remains intact, the Crimson Tide cannot afford the cold spells or poor ball movement against its next SEC foe.

Next Up