After getting back in the win column before Christmas against Eastern Kentucky, Alabama was looking to wrap up 2023 with back-to-back victories. This time, at a neutral site.

Taking on the Liberty Flames in Legacy Arena, the Crimson Tide came away with a 101-56 victory over the Flames for the final non-conference game of the season before facing Vanderbilt in January.

Here’s three takeaways from the win.

Alabama’s bench prevails

Sometimes, it’s not always the starting unit that can get the job done. Throughout the matchup against Liberty, it was the Crimson Tide bench unit that became the star of the show rather quickly.

Putting up a whopping 44 points from the bench, Alabama’s reserves set the tone early, and continued to do so throughout the rest of the matchup.

At the 16-minute mark in the first half, Alabama had only put up five points. However, that’s when the subs took the floor. After a couple layups by freshman Jarin Stevenson and a few three-pointers by senior Latrell Wrightsell Jr., the Crimson Tide had 20 points and a near double-digit lead within a few minutes.

That trend only continued in the second half as Sam Walters and Wrightsell Jr. led the bench in scoring in the second half, combining for 11 points and closing out the blowout victory.

Wrightsell Jr. shines from deep

All season long, senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. has been an offensive spark plug for Alabama. Being a smart, shifty guard, Wrightsell Jr. can also pour in from three-point range on occasion. Against the Flames, he did just that.

The Cal State Fullerton transfer put up a season-high 19 points and seemingly could not miss from beyond the arc. Wrightsell Jr. went 5-for-7 from three, along with grabbing four boards as well.

After tying his previous season-high of 9 points against Eastern Kentucky last week, Wrightsell Jr. wasn’t satisfied quite yet. The veteran guard had 12 points in the first half alone, and was on a mission all game.

During the second half, Wrightsell Jr. ran with the starting group for several minutes, as the Crimson Tide ran a four guard lineup. However, it certainly wasn't an issue as Alabama only continued to increase its lead to over 40 points with Wrightsell Jr. in the game.

Limiting foul trouble

Throughout the last four games, Alabama's big men have struggled with staying on the floor. Having to face a lot of defensive usage in the paint, forwards Mohamed Wague and Nick Pringle are often being challenged down low.

This time out against Liberty, there were no issues in terms of foul trouble. Not just from Wague and Pringle, but the rest of the roster as well. At the end of the first half, the Crimson Tide didn't have a single player with more than one foul.

With the sizeable lead, many players got opportunities that normally wouldn't be there if it were a close game with a tight rotation. However, the Crimson Tide only allowed 56 points from the Flames, and still remained out of foul trouble.

By the end of the game, the Crimson Tide's leading fouler was point guard Mark Sears with just three.