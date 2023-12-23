Alabama basketball got right on its offensive end after a trio of difficult games and most recently being put under duress by an aggressive Arizona team. The Crimson Tide came out fearless and firing from 3-point range after it failed to establish its game from outside in its last two outings. That led to Alabama scoring a season high 111 points to blow out Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. After a confident return to form from beyond the arc, here are three takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s 111-67 over the Colonels:

Breaking the press

When speaking to the media Friday, Alabama coach Nate Oats described Eastern Kentucky’s defense as unique and something the Crimson Tide hasn’t dealt with yet this season. Eastern Kentucky's choice to press after made baskets has helped it create turnovers, deny opposing offenses from getting comfortable and forced teams operate in a shortened shot clock this season. That defense helped the Colonels force five first Crimson Tide turnovers in both halves. However, Alabama was able to quickly get comfortable back on its home floor. The Crimson Tide didn’t commit its first turnover until the 8:30 mark of the opening period and its offense overpowered any stress the Colonels were able to put on it. Alabama moved the ball well and racked up a season-high 29 assists compared to those 10 turnovers. Its guards were able to drive into the lane, forcing the defense to crash which created easy passes to open shooters on the perimeter. Not only was Alabama able to create those shots from deep but players finally saw them go through the net. After it shot just 12-for-62 from 3 across its last two games, the Crimson Tide buried 50% of its triples Saturday en route to its season high in points. Alabama had six players finish in double figures, led by Grant Nelson and Rylan Griffen's 19 points each. "Obviously Eastern Kentucky's three point percentage defense hasn't been good but you still have to make them," Oats said. "They're not layups. You have to make the shots. They're not guaranteed to go in even if you're wide open so I thought it was good that we had the kind of shooting night we had." Nelson's 19 points came on efficient shooting splits, which is a refreshing sight for the Crimson Tide. Nelson shot just 3-for-15 from 3-point range against Arizona but bounced back and shot 7-for-9 from the field, 2-for-3 from deep and made all three of his free throw attempts Saturday. For a second straight game Mark Sears didn't have the most efficient outing from the field, but was still the catalyst for Alabama's offense finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Aaron Estrada was also productive creating for himself and others Saturday. He notched 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Red Hot Rylan

Oats called Griffen Alabama’s best perimeter defender Friday, but it was Griffen’s offense on full display as Alabama got hot from beyond the arc. Griffen's 19 points against the Colonels marked a new Alabama career high for the sophomore, as he helped establish the Crimson Tide’s free-scoring offense. "When he's shooting that way it makes it easy for us offensively," Nelson said of Griffen's performance. "He spaces the floor, spaces the defense and we just made the easy reads." Griffen added six rebounds, three assists and a steal to go along with his scoring. He continued to make winning plays on defensive end, while showcasing his catch-and-shoot ability and newfound role as a secondary scorer. "We know how good he can shoot it," Oats said. "I think he probably hasn't shot it as well as he would've liked knowing how well he can shoot it so that little stretch in the first half when we were opening things up and he had a few, it was great to see him get his confidence going there." Griffen's emergence as a two-way option is not only beneficial for Alabama's chances in games moving forward but for Griffen's own potential at the next level. His tall and wiry frame and translatable defensive skills are traits NBA teams value and traits that recent Alabama players that have made it to the league possess. If Griffen continues to grow as a catch-and-shoot prospect and even starts to add some self-creation, he can become an intriguing prospect on both ends of the floor that NBA scouts will likely have an eye on.

Pringle & Wague stay disciplined