Alabama's first road trip of the season resulted in a win as the Crimson Tide staved off a late push by South Alabama to win 65-55 on Tuesday. It was an inconsistent shooting performance by the Crimson Tide as it shot 31% from the field along with a 29% clip from behind the arc. Despite the shooting woes at times, Alabama received another outstanding performance by Brandon Miller. After recording his first 20-point game as a member of the Crimson Tide, Miller stayed hot against the Jaguars. Miller led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 19 points on 5 of 16 shooting. He also dialed up a team-high five 3-pointers In the first half, Miller led all scorers with 11 points going 3-for-8 from the field. He also was a menace on the glass while tallying eight rebounds and three assists. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's third win of the season.

Jahvon Quinerly makes his first appearance

For the first time since he tore his ACL on March 18, guard Jahvon Quinerly found his way onto the floor against South Alabama on Tuesday. Quinerly played for just a minute in Tuesday's win, tallying just a rebound and a turnover against South Alabama. While the senior needed to shake out the cobwebs, the guard was back on the floor ahead of schedule as Oats noted that fans would see the guard in December. Last season, Quinerly finished the season ranked second on the team in scoring (13.8 ppg), assists (4.2 apg) and in field goals both made (165) and attempted (401). "We were hoping to get him back by Michigan, and then he just kept pushing the envelope," Oats said. "... I talked to him last night, like, 'What are we waiting on?'"

Rebounding Masterclass

Just like it did in its first two games, Alabama dominated on the glass outrebounding South Alabama 63-40. The Crimson Tide came out of the gates fast thanks to its rebounding tallying 35 along with 16 offensive rebounds. The persistent effort on the glass gave the Crimson Tide extra possessions which translated to a 23-12 advantage on points in the paint. Noah Clowney once again led the team in rebounds tallying 15 boards in the win. It marks his second game in crimson and white where he tallied 10 or more rebounds. "Our length this year is very much like our Sweet 16 team," Quinerly said. "Long guys all over the court. I think this group is willing to learn a little bit better than last year's group. Guys are just willing to take constructive criticism from a coach or teammate."

Turnover troubles continue