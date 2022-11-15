Alabama's first road trip of the season resulted in a win as the Crimson Tide staved off a late push by South Alabama to win 65-55 on Tuesday.

It was an inconsistent shooting performance by the Crimson Tide as it shot 31% from the field along with a 29% clip from behind the arc. Despite the shooting woes at times, Alabama received another outstanding performance by Brandon Miller. After recording his first 20-point game as a member of the Crimson Tide, Miller stayed hot against the Jaguars.

Miller led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 19 points on 5 of 16 shooting. He also dialed up a team-high five 3-pointers

In the first half, Miller led all scorers with 11 points going 3-for-8 from the field. He also was a menace on the glass while tallying eight rebounds and three assists.

Here are three takeaways from Alabama's third win of the season.