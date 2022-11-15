The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama's win against South Alabama
Alabama's first road trip of the season resulted in a win as the Crimson Tide staved off a late push by South Alabama to win 65-55 on Tuesday.
It was an inconsistent shooting performance by the Crimson Tide as it shot 31% from the field along with a 29% clip from behind the arc. Despite the shooting woes at times, Alabama received another outstanding performance by Brandon Miller. After recording his first 20-point game as a member of the Crimson Tide, Miller stayed hot against the Jaguars.
Miller led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 19 points on 5 of 16 shooting. He also dialed up a team-high five 3-pointers
In the first half, Miller led all scorers with 11 points going 3-for-8 from the field. He also was a menace on the glass while tallying eight rebounds and three assists.
Here are three takeaways from Alabama's third win of the season.
Jahvon Quinerly makes his first appearance
For the first time since he tore his ACL on March 18, guard Jahvon Quinerly found his way onto the floor against South Alabama on Tuesday. Quinerly played for just a minute in Tuesday's win, tallying just a rebound and a turnover against South Alabama.
While the senior needed to shake out the cobwebs, the guard was back on the floor ahead of schedule as Oats noted that fans would see the guard in December. Last season, Quinerly finished the season ranked second on the team in scoring (13.8 ppg), assists (4.2 apg) and in field goals both made (165) and attempted (401).
Rebounding Masterclass
Just like it did in its first two games, Alabama dominated on the glass outrebounding South Alabama 63-40. The Crimson Tide came out of the gates fast thanks to its rebounding tallying 35 along with 16 offensive rebounds.
The persistent effort on the glass gave the Crimson Tide extra possessions which translated to a 23-12 advantage on points in the paint.
Noah Clowney once again led the team in rebounds tallying 15 boards in the win. It marks his second game in crimson and white where he tallied 10 or more rebounds.
Turnover troubles continue
While the team shot the ball well and dominated the glass, the team also recorded a season-high in turnovers. The team tallied 21 in the win which allowed the Jaguars to keep the game close all the way until the final buzzer.
Unlike its wins against Liberty and Longwood, the turnovers cost Alabama as South Alabama scored 17 points off of turnovers.