TUSCALOOSA Ala. — Despite returning to the friendly confines of Coleman Coliseum. No. 11 Alabama struggled against South Dakota State, but held onto win 78-65. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's seventh win of the season.



Clowney makes huge impact in return

After playing just three minutes against North Carolina because of a lower-leg injury, it was unclear how much of an impact Noah Clowney would have on Saturday. However, the true freshman didn't miss a beat hitting four of his first five 3-pointers to start the game. Clowney's hot start helped him tally a team-high 14 points in the first half. It also set a new career-high for 3-point baskets for the true freshman, sporting a 2-for-14 mark coming into Saturday. It didn't end at the offensive end of the floor for Clowney as he hauled in a team-high four rebounds in just 13 minutes.

Clowney finished with a game-high 22 points which set a new career-high for the freshman.

Alabama goes hot and cold from deep

Shooting is contagious and whatever shooting vibes Clowney had, he made sure to share them with the rest of his teammates in the first half as Alabama hit 44% of its shots from deep. The Crimson Tide got production from four players who found their range. While Clowney led the way for most of the game, Mark Sears proved to be the team's most consistent option from deep, converting at an 80% clip. The same could be said for when the shots aren't falling. In the second half, Alabama was held scoreless for more than six minutes hitting at a 20% clip from the field and from behind the arc.



Sears continues to score in bunches