TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama now stands alone atop the SEC standings. The No. 4 Crimson Tide picked up its second road win of the week as it dominated Missouri 85-64 on Saturday. The win marks the first time a Nate Oats Alabama team traveled to Mizzou Arena and left in a victory. The Crimson Tide is also 6-0 in true road games with its lone road loss coming against Gonzaga at a neutral site game in Birmingham. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's eighth-straight victory.

Alabama converts at the free-throw line

The key to winning games on the road is getting to the line and converting when you get there. Against Missouri, Alabama did just that wracking up 26 free-throw attempts and converting at a 75% clip from the line. Saturday's win marks the 16th time where Alabama has tallied 20 or more free-throw attempts in a game. The consistent march to the line, allowed Alabama to maintain its lead despite multiple runs by Missouri to claw back into the game.

Alabama dominates on the glass

There are many ways to describe Alabama's play on the floor. The Crimson Tide elects to play fast, shoot a bevy of 3-pointers and play tough defense. But on Saturday, all three qualities pale in comparison to Alabama's tenacity on the glass. As it has shown in most of the team's wins this season, if the Crimson Tide can win the battle of the boards, Alabama is going to win. That philosophy rang true on Saturday as Alabama outrebounded Missouri 53-44 which allowed the team not only to dominate the possession stat line, but it helped Alabama rack up 14 second-chance points compared to just six for the Tigers. A key contributor to Alabama's dominance inside was Noah Clowney. The freshman recorded his second double-double of the season, tallying a game-high 17 points and 13 rebounds. Along with his double digits in rebounds, Clowney led Alabama with five offensive rebounds which allowed him to convert easy layups under the basket. "I thought we could have done a better job on the glass," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "You gotta give Missouri a lot of credit without Kobe Brown. They really didn't get killed on the glass as much as I thought we could have done to them. They got too many offensive boards in the second half, but they had to play smaller and Charles (Bediako) didn't play as much and he's a better rebounder."

Nimari Burnett makes his return to the floor