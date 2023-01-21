The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama's win against Missouri
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama now stands alone atop the SEC standings.
The No. 4 Crimson Tide picked up its second road win of the week as it dominated Missouri 85-64 on Saturday. The win marks the first time a Nate Oats Alabama team traveled to Mizzou Arena and left in a victory. The Crimson Tide is also 6-0 in true road games with its lone road loss coming against Gonzaga at a neutral site game in Birmingham.
Here are three takeaways from Alabama's eighth-straight victory.
Alabama converts at the free-throw line
The key to winning games on the road is getting to the line and converting when you get there.
Against Missouri, Alabama did just that wracking up 26 free-throw attempts and converting at a 75% clip from the line. Saturday's win marks the 16th time where Alabama has tallied 20 or more free-throw attempts in a game. The consistent march to the line, allowed Alabama to maintain its lead despite multiple runs by Missouri to claw back into the game.
Alabama dominates on the glass
There are many ways to describe Alabama's play on the floor.
The Crimson Tide elects to play fast, shoot a bevy of 3-pointers and play tough defense. But on Saturday, all three qualities pale in comparison to Alabama's tenacity on the glass. As it has shown in most of the team's wins this season, if the Crimson Tide can win the battle of the boards, Alabama is going to win.
That philosophy rang true on Saturday as Alabama outrebounded Missouri 53-44 which allowed the team not only to dominate the possession stat line, but it helped Alabama rack up 14 second-chance points compared to just six for the Tigers.
A key contributor to Alabama's dominance inside was Noah Clowney. The freshman recorded his second double-double of the season, tallying a game-high 17 points and 13 rebounds. Along with his double digits in rebounds, Clowney led Alabama with five offensive rebounds which allowed him to convert easy layups under the basket.
"I thought we could have done a better job on the glass," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "You gotta give Missouri a lot of credit without Kobe Brown. They really didn't get killed on the glass as much as I thought we could have done to them. They got too many offensive boards in the second half, but they had to play smaller and Charles (Bediako) didn't play as much and he's a better rebounder."
Nimari Burnett makes his return to the floor
When Nimari Burnett went to the scorer's table to check in for Saturday's game, he ended a nine-game hiatus from the floor.
Against Missouri, Burnett made his first appearance for the Crimson Tide since Dec. 13 when he needed surgery to repair his injured left wrist. The defensive stopper who limited Marcus Sasser to just 9 points and just 2 for 11 from the field, was a major hole for Alabama to fill. At the time, Oats said the loss of Burnett would help Alabama fortify its depth which allowed guards such as Jaden Bradley, Mark Sears and Jahvon Quinerly more opportunities to develop their games.
During Alabama's seven-game winning streak, all three guards had major impacts in certain games and against Missouri, all three contributed. Sears led the trio in points with 14 while Quinerly and Bradley chipped in with 13 and 8 points respectively in their reserve roles.
Despite the production of all three guards, Oats welcomed Burnett's early return to the lineup.
"I didn’t anticipate him being great after being out as long as he did, but I wanted to get him some minutes," Oats said. "We got him a little bit. He wasn’t supposed to be back for at least another week, so, to me, any minutes we can get him right now – he’s gonna play hard. He’s gonna be great on defense. ... This was a decent game to get him going. We got out in transition a little bit. But I anticipate him getting back pretty quick."