TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It wasn't pretty but Alabama held on to pick up its eighth conference win of the season thanks to a 66-63 win on Wednesday. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's ninth-consecutive victory.

Alabama's frigid first half

While temperatures hovered just above freezing outside of Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday, it was even colder inside the building. Alabama shot a chilly 33% in the first half en route to scoring just 29 points during the first 20 minutes of play. It was the second time the Crimson Tide was held under 30 points this season and the first time since the team defeated then-No. 1 Houston on Dec. 10. along with its ice-cold shooting from the field, the Crimson Tide converted on just three of its 16 3-point attempts in the first half. Brandon Miller led the team in scoring with just six points as Alabama didn't have a scorer surpass double digits until Miller did so with 11:35 left in the second half. The team's uncharacteristically cold night didn't just stay on the offensive end of the floor, Alabama struggled to stop Mississippi State as it shot 56.7% from the floor in the first half. The Bulldogs were led by Tolu Smith's 10 points shooting an efficient 5-of-7 from the floor.

Mississippi State dominates in the paint

Part of what made Mississippi State so difficult to slow down on Wednesday was its proficiency to score in the paint. For only the third time this season, Alabama lost the points in the paint battle as the Bulldogs outscored the Crimson Tide 40-26. Against Gonzaga and UConn, Alabama was outscored in the paint which resulted in both of its losses this season. The Bulldogs opted to use that same strategy to pound Alabama on the inside as they consistently fed Smith and D.J. Jefferies throughout the game. The duo combined for 24 points, all of which came from within 15 feet of the basket. However, in the second half, Alabama made adjustments that stymied the Bulldogs' offense. After scoring at a 56% clip from the floor, Mississippi State sported a 34.6% shooting percentage in the second half while holding Smith to just five points during that time.

Alabama's game-winning scoring run