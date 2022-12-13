TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The much-anticipated rematch between Alabama and Memphis lived up to all the expectations. For the second game in a row, Alabama was tested all the way until the final buzzer but it wasn't enough to deter the Crimson Tide as it walked away with its ninth win of the season, downing the Tigers 91-88. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's win against Memphis.

Alabama can't slow down Kendric Davis

Alabama's depth was tested before its game against Memphis tipped off. Prior to the much-anticipated rematch, the team announced Nimari Burnett would be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a broken wrist. Burnett has been Alabama's best perimeter defender, assuming the role of a shutdown man. Against Houston, Burnett picked up leading scorer Marcus Sasser full-court, pestering the senior to his second game where he was held under double digits in scoring. On Tuesday, Alabama faced its second-consecutive high-end scoring guard in Memphis' Kendric Davis. With Burnett unavailable to slow down Davis, who leads the team in scoring with 18.4 points per game, Alabama opted to defend him by committee. Davis faced off against Jaden Bradley, Mark Sears and Jahvon Quinerly who all took a page from Burnett's book, picking the senior up full-court and face-guarding him when Davis didn't have the ball. Despite the different looks, Davis was unfazed, leading all scorers with 30 points on 11 of 22 shooting. While Davis was able to find and create his own shot it wasn't enough to claw the Tigers back into the game.

Brandon Miller's hot second half

It was no secret that Brandon Miller was in a slump heading into Tuesday night's game. Against Houston, Miller was held under double digits in scoring for the first time in his career, recording eight points on an ice-cold 0-for-8 shooting night. The true freshman started off Tuesday's game slowly, tallying just three points on 1 of 4 shooting. However, in the second half, Miller found his rhythm scoring 11 of the team's first 27 second-half points. Miller led the team in scoring with 24 points while shooting an efficient 7-for-13 from the field. The performance got Miller back into double digits for the first time since Alabama hosted South Dakota State on Dec. 3.

Free throw shooting