TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball is lone unbeaten in SEC play. If the Crimson Tide continues to play anywhere near the level it did Saturday, it could remain that way for the rest of the season. No. 4 Alabama made easy work of a struggling LSU team, blowing out the Tigers inside Coleman Coliseum, 106-66. The 40-point rout marks Alabama’s biggest margin of victory in an SEC game under head coach Nate Oats, topping the 115-82 blowout of Georgia on Feb. 13, 2021. Saturday’s rout puts Alabama on top of the SEC standings as it was coupled with No. 5 Tennessee’s 63-56 loss to Kentucky. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's blowout win against LSU.

Brandon Miller bounces back

Brandon Miller came out with something to prove. After failing to register a shot from the field in Alabama's road win against Arkansas, the freshman made his presence felt early against LSU on Saturday. In the first possession of the game, Miller nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing which not only got him going but made him nearly impossible to stop. The freshman tallied a game-high 22 points in the first half the same amount of points LSU had in the first half. That streak continued well into the second half as Miller maintained his torrid scoring pace, tying LSU with 26 points with 16:25 left in the second half.

Alabama dominates on the glass

Nate Oats stressed the importance of dominating on the offensive glass, a message the team received and executed on Saturday. In the first half, Alabama tallied 13 offensive rebounds with LSU tallying just 16 total rebounds for the half. As a result, the Crimson Tide dominated in the points in the paint margin and second-chance points dominating the Tigers by double digits in both categories. Miller led the team in rebounds finishing with ##, with Nick Pringle and Noah Clowney tying for the team lead on the offensive glass recording four offensive boards a piece.

Tide continues to shore up turnover problems