For the second time this season, Alabama squandered another winning streak as Tennessee defeated the Crimson Tide 68-59. Wednesday's defeat is Alabama's first conference loss of the season, dashing any hopes of going undrafted in conference play like the 1956-57 team. The loss also marks the team's new season-low in points as it finished six points shy of its previous mark of 65 which its set against South Alabama on Nov. 15. Alabama also becomes the eighth No. 1 team to lose this season. Here are three takeaways from Wednesday night's victory.

Alabama plagued by turnovers

An old nemesis made an untimely return for Alabama on Wednesday. Since the beginning of conference play, the Crimson Tide shored up on its turnovers coughing it up less than 15 times in its last 12 games. Wednesday's loss to Tennessee saw Alabama record 19 turnovers, its worse performance since its road win over Mississippi State on Dec. 28. While the Volunteers turned the Crimson Tide over with ease, Alabama struggled to turn defense into offense. Tennessee turned the ball over just eight times which hindered Alabama's ability to score points off of turnovers. Alabama tallied just two points off of turnovers, compared to the 24 points Tennessee scored off of Alabama miscues.

Another slow first half

Alabama's offense was a bit slow getting off the bus for the second-consecutive game. For the first 14 minutes of the first half, the Crimson Tide went 5-for-16 from the floor including one 3-pointer at the 18:30 mark. Along with a cold open to Wednesday's game, Alabama struggled with ball control as it turned the ball over 12 times in the first half. The Crimson Tide committed 14 turnovers in the game against Auburn on the road. Despite the tough start, the Crimson Tide finished the half on a 9-3 scoring run, allowing it to nullify a six-point Tennessee lead going into halftime.

Brandon Miller's resurgence