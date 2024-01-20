Alabama lost its early SEC momentum on the road Saturday. Face-to-face with another road test against a top-10 team, the Crimson Tide failed to prove it belongs among the elite sides that advanced analytics says it can compete with. Against No. 6 Tennessee Alabama had a chance to make a statement to the rest of the SEC. Instead, it may have to go back to the drawing board to figure out how to stay in games against high-quality opponents after the Volunteers demolished the Crimson Tide 91-71 Saturday. Alabama fans might consider this a "burn the tape game," but Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will undoubtedly want his side to learn from this outing, as he continues to push Alabama to unlock its winning edge in big games. Here are three takeaways from the Crimson Tide's loss to the Volunteers.

Turnovers in Tennessee

Advertisement

Alabama looked uncomfortable on the road from the opening tip and Tennessee’s elite defense took advantage. The Volunteers rank No. 2 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing just 91.8 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom. They gave up just 69 points Saturday against the country’s best offense while forcing 22 Alabama turnovers. "You can play super hard, turn it over 22 times you're not winning the game, not against a team like this," Oats said. "I thought effort was a little bit of an issue but not nearly as just being soft with the ball and making bad decisions." Tennessee hounded Alabama beyond the 3-point line, walling off guards, staying tight to Crimson Tide players coming off of screens and forcing Alabama into mistakes even on simple passes around the arc. The Volunteers played relentlessly to make Alabama second-guess taking 3s. When the Crimson Tide managed to get shots off, it didn’t hit them. Alabama made woeful 19% of its 21 attempts from 3. "They didn't get beat off the dribble very much," Oats said. "When they did they were still right there on you or they weren't clean beat and they just build out. We're not collapsing the defense, spraying it, getting kickout 3s like we usually do." Though Oats said Friday that Alabama guard Mark Sears was healthy and hadn’t been held out of practice, the Crimson Tide's leading scorer didn’t look like himself Saturday. He finished with 17 points and Tennessee made him work hard for every single one of them. Sears also had seven of Alabama's 22 turnovers. Sears' performance was representative of Alabama's lack of flow offensively. Tennessee made life difficult and forced Alabama away from its usual high-tempo and high-volume shooting with its equally intense defense. When Sears was limited against Missouri, it was Rylan Griffen who helped Alabama pull away, but Griffen was unable to replicate that performance Saturday. He finished with just seven points, five rebounds and turned the ball over five times. No player for Alabama finished with a positive box plus/minus rating aside from Davin Cosby Jr., who played the final three minutes.

Lack of adjustments

Alabama went on a 6-0 run in the first half, which cut Tennessee’s lead to 10, prompting Volunteers coach Rick Barnes to take a timeout. Tennessee responded with a 3 and a forced turnover to maintain momentum into halftime. The Volunteers made the necessary adjustments whenever Alabama attempted to make a run Saturday. The Crimson Tide, however, failed to use its timeouts strategically or make the right adjustments to stop the bleeding. Oats opted to not call a timeout in the second half as Tennessee’s lead ballooned. Alabama's offense got stagnant and sloppy, while Tennessee finished with 21 total assists to just seven turnovers. Alabama’s usual identity was lost on the road, while its improving defense took a step back after a bright start to conference play. Alabama allowed the Volunteers to shoot 48% from the field and win many of the blue-collar battles that Alabama typically does. The Crimson Tide held its own at times in the paint offensively, scoring 42 points, but allowed far too much paint entry by the Volunteers, surrendering 38 points as Tennessee out-muscled them inside. Grant Nelson followed up a strong performance against Missouri by fouling out with just three points Saturday. "You've got to have five guys that are willing to mix it up on the defensive glass," Oats said. "We actually cleaned up the rebounding issue a little bit in the second half but part of that was they just kept going free throw line because we were just making some dumb fouls."

How do Aidoo

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Oats said Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo has improved greatly this season and has been an underrated player for the Volunteers on both ends of the floor. Aidoo responded to Oats’ compliments by dominating Alabama’s frontcourt. While Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht has been the talk of the SEC with his scoring ability and certainly did damage against the Crimson Tide, his 25 points came on an inefficient 8-for-20 from the field. To supplement Knecht's scoring, Aidoo acted as a two-way monster, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds, one assist, four blocks and a steal in 25 minutes on the floor. He also finished with a plus-13 box plus/minus rating. "I thought he was killing us," Oats said. "[He came] off those floppy actions, they curl a little bit, we're trying not to switch it sometimes we're forced to switch it [and] he buried a guard. We didn't do a good enough job getting our guys ready to play." All four of Aidoo's blocks seemed to get the biggest cheer from Tennessee’s crowd. Alabama had some easy paint entries at times, but Aidoo was able to fly over and disrupt shots and contest second chance efforts at the rim. Alabama has plenty of experience with dominant bigs this season, but didn't show the same fight against Aidoo that it showed against Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith or even against Purdue's Zach Edey in nonconference play.

Next up