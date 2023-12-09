Alabama’s matchup against No. 4 Purdue was played at a neutral site in Toronto, Canada, but had the feel of a clash in late March. The Crimson Tide scrapped, clawed and established its hot-shooting and speedy tempo early to keep itself in the game. Alabama was unable to fully contain Purdue star forward Zach Edey, however, and the Boilermakers were able to go on a few runs in the second half to come away with a narrow win. Here are three takeaways from the Purdue's 92-86 win over the Crimson Tide.

Sears electrifies

As Alabama’s frontcourt worked hard to contain Edey, Mark Sears made it his mission to keep Alabama in the game offensively. Sears continued his scorching start to the 2023/24 season finishing with 35 points and shooting 8-for-16 from 3, including an ankle-breaking stepback triple early in the second half.

When Purdue went on runs in the second half, Sears created his own offense and worked off of flair screens to get open off ball. His 35 points tied his career high, which he reached while playing for Ohio in a game against Abilene Christian. "Sears has played in these big games," Oats said. "He hit eight threes. We needed to get him to the free throw line a little bit more and finish the rim a little bit better, but he played well. We needed him to play well. We needed him to carry us on offense a little bit and he did." If Sears wasn't creating his own shots or being found by a teammate, he was setting up Alabama's other guards for 3s of their own. Before Saturday’s game, Alabama hadn’t made more than 13 triples in a game this season. The Crimson Tide had 13 triples in the first half alone to take a 49-47 lead into the break. Seven Alabama players made a 3 Saturday. When Alabama missed 3s the Crimson Tide’s energy on the offensive glass helped it create second-chance opportunities from deep. Alabama had 11 offensive rebounds and finished with 14 second-chance points, many of which were kick out passes for 3s. The Crimson Tide cooled off in the second half, missing seven straight 3s at one point in the second half, but continued to create good looks and stayed in the game with triples to end Purdue runs and stay in the game.

Defensive energy

Just before tip-off, Alabama coach Nate Oats said all of Alabama’s forwards would rotate and help against Edey. Alabama got a boost after Grant Nelson was able to start after he suffered a leg injury against Arkansas State. Nick Pringle also returned from suspension to provide more help off the bench. Nelson along with Rylen Griffen led Alabama on the glass with seven rebounds each, while Pringle returned with a fire under his belly, jawing with Edey after the pair got tangled up in the first half. "I thought our kids battled," Oats said. "Purdue is arguably best team in the country. They'll be right there at the end and our kids went toe-to-toe with them for 40 minutes." The Crimson Tide had its most energetic performance of the season on the defensive end. Its forwards made life difficult for the 7-foot-4 goliath by doubling along the baseline, providing help from behind when the ball was thrown into him and crashing the glass hard. Edey still finished with 35 points, but was held to his second-lowest rebounding total of the year, finishing with just seven. Alabama’s squad showed up ready to scrap for the ball and a very few number of Edey’s points came easily. Mohamed Wague excelled in his second start of the season, disrupting Purdue's entry passes and finished with three steals against the Boilermakers, along with 11 points and a rebound. "He plays really hard," Oats said. "He gives us an effort. I thought he had some good plays today." Edey hasn’t been held under double figures yet his season but given Alabama’s struggles in the paint this season, its energy on the defensive end shows promise as Alabama continues its nonconference slate and ensured Purdue wouldn't pull away easily Saturday.

Foul trouble