Alabama lost its rhythm on the road. After a narrow defeat to Creighton on Saturday the Crimson Tide was once again unable to make enough winning plays on both ends of the floor against a top-10 team. Alabama is now just one game above .500 after an 87-74 loss to No. 4 Arizona on Wednesday. While Alabama again showed in moments that it can play with the best teams in the country, the glaring issues that have emerged over its last three games still remain. Here are three takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s loss to the Wildcats.

Turnovers and a lid on the rim

Unlike some Alabama fans who might have opted against staying up for the game’s 10:10 tipoff time, both teams were wide awake to start Wednesday’s contest. However, the Crimson Tide's early energy did not translate into made shots and dropped off as the Alabama continued to miss from deep. Alabama shot just 3-for-22 from 3 in the first half, which helped Arizona stay in the contest early and take a 41-40 lead into the break. A pair of early makes by Grant Nelson to start the second half proved to be a false hope that Alabama would work its way closer to its season average from deep. The Crimson Tide finished shooting just 20% from 3 on Wednesday. Alabama’s misses from deep once again forced it to resort to attacking the paint, a strategy which helped keep the Crimson Tide keep its game against Creighton close. Alabama found some success in the first half with 16 paint points, but the Wildcats put the clamps on in the final period. "Their physicality bothered us," Oats said. "We couldn't get downhill, their guards did a good job keeping us out of the lane... but they will give up 3s and we got 40 of them. We've got to do a better job making them." Alabama had just 12 points in the paint in the second half and it's best players were forced into turnovers and missed shots. Mark Sears had just 12 points on 2-for-7 shooting from the field, Nelson made just five shots and had 17 points and Aaron Estrada shot 4-for-10 from the field. Arizona also turned 18 Alabama turnovers into 26 points, establishing its own rhythm offensively and quickly shutting down any hope of an Alabama comeback.

Unable to escape foul trouble

Nick Pringle and Mohammed Wague had just three fouls between them at halftime. By the 5:52 mark of the second half, the pair had both fouled out leaving Alabama once again without its best two rim protectors in crunch time. Alabama racked up 25 fouls and Arizona went on a few runs late in the second half to seal the win. Pringle and Wague's quick acquisition of fouls coincided with Alabama's defensive intensity dropping of during the middle portion of the second half. Arizona was able to speed up its tempo and get to the basket, which put Wague and Pringle in difficult defensive situations to against Wildcats center Oumar Ballo, who finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Crimson Tide was also unable to capitalize on Arizona’s foul trouble. The Wildcats had five players finish with over three fouls, including its leading scorer Caleb Love, but Alabama shot just eight free throws in the second half.

Spark plug Sam