The nine-game winning streak came to an end in Norman on Saturday as Oklahoma crushed No. 2 Alabama 93-69. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's blowout loss to Oklahoma.

Another slow start

For the second-consecutive game, Alabama didn't play like the No. 2 team in the country, especially in the first half. Similar to what Mississippi State did on Wednesday, Oklahoma came out of the gate on fire making 10 consecutive field goals en route to a dominating first half where the Sooners shot 68% from the field. The Sooners tallied 50 points in the first 20 minutes after scoring 56, 60 and 52 during their three-game losing streak coming into Saturday. As for the Crimson Tide, 50 points is the most it has allowed in the first half this season. While the defense couldn't slow down the Sooner offense, Alabama's offense struggled to get going, shooting 33% from the field and going 3-for-10 from behind the arc.

Sherfield, Hill torch Alabama's defense

ESPN analyst Jimmy Dykes perfectly described how easy it was for Grant Sherfield to set a new season high of 30 points. "He's getting whatever he wants" and "Easy money" was the soundtrack for the senior's day as he crossed up and shot over any challenge Alabama threw at him. After going 2-for-4 to start Saturday's game, Sherfield hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key which sparked a run where the senior didn't miss a shot for the rest of the first half. Sherfield kept up the offensive barrage in the second half recording 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the final frame. When Sherfield wasn't scoring, Oklahoma turned to Jalen Hill who recorded his second 20-point performance of the season, tallying 26 points of 9-of-11 shooting. Hill's day was highlighted by his thunderous dunk over Brandon Miller which served as the exclamation point in Oklahoma's thumping of Alabama on Saturday.

Clowney, Sears struggle from deep