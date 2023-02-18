TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After falling to Tennessee just three nights prior, Alabama lived up to its No. 1 ranking by dismantling Georgia 108-59. The win is the team's 11th SEC game where Alabama has won by double digits, tying the program record set by the 1955-56 team. It's also the Crimson Tide's second-largest win in the Nate Oats era when it downed Georgia 115-82 on Feb. 13, 2021. Alabama also become the first SEC team since the 1955-56 Kentucky Wildcats to have three 40-point wins in conference play. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's fourth Saturday win at Coleman Coliseum.

Miller, Sears lead first-half barrage

Brandon Miller and Mark Sears are used to the fans cheering their names, but when they were subbed out with 13:16 left in the first half, it was different. Alabama fans at Coleman Coliseum gave the duo a raucous ovation after they combined for 26 points in the first 6:44 of Saturday's game. After back-to-back slow starts, Sears and Miller put a jolt in Alabama's offense en route to a 54-point barrage in the first half. The afternoon began with Sears going 4-for-4 from behind the arc to amass 12 points before being substituted. It was not only the fastest the junior tallied double digits this season, but it also marks the fourth game out of his last five where he's scored 10 points or more. Miller had to get in on all the fun, finding his range quickly thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers en route to 14 points on 4 of 5 shooting. Miller finished the game with a team-high 21 points with Sears following close behind with 17 points.

Alabama tidies up the turnovers

After coughing the ball up 19 times in its loss to Tennessee, Alabama made a more concerted effort to hang onto the ball against Georgia. The Crimson Tide tallied 11 in the win. With a decrease in miscues also came a decrease in the points off turnovers for Georgia who tallied four points on Saturday. It was a complete reversal from Alabama's trip to Knoxville as the Volunteers recorded 26 points off of turnovers. The fewer turnovers also saw a rise in Alabama's plus/minus stats. The starting five of Sears, Miller, Jaden Bradley, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako all finished the game with a plus-30 or above, the highest since the 56-point win over Vanderbilt on Jan. 31.

Another redemption game