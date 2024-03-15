For three minutes, Alabama played its best basketball. But after Florida went on its inevitable run to get back into the game, the Crimson Tide folded on the biggest stage of its season so far. The No. 6 seed Gators were able to cruise to an 102-86 victory, eliminating the No. 3 seed Crimson Tide from the SEC Tournament at the quarterfinal stage. After Florida went on a 21-2 run to end the first half, Alabama seemed to play in neutral for the final 20 minutes. The deficit was too big for even the best of Alabama’s offense to overcome and it was far from its best. There were upsets aplenty inside Bridgestone Arena on Friday and the Crimson Tide had the chance to be the highest seed remaining heading into the semifinal rounds. Instead, the Crimson Tide was handed its first loss in Nashville, Tennessee under coach Nate Oats. It will limp into the NCAA Tournament having lost four of its final five games and could be at risk of falling off of the No. 4 seed line depending on remaining conference tournament results. After a disappointing, short stint in Nashville for A Crimson Tide team with get-right tour aspirations, here are three takeaways from Alabama’s quarterfinal loss to Florida.

Offense implodes

With guard Rylan Griffen on a minutes restriction, Oats could not run his favored four-guard lineup Friday. That didn’t stop Alabama from having one of its stronger starts in the opening three minutes of the game. The Crimson Tide raced out to an 8-0 run forcing Florida coach Todd Golden to burn a timeout. All eight of the Crimson Tide’s points came in the paint. Its guards drove and found forwards in the dunker spot or took it to the lane themselves. The Tide’s bright start was unsustainable, however. Alabama tried to drive and kick the ball out to open shooters but couldn’t hit 3s. It made just 3 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc in the first half. As Florida walled up defensively, the Tide had no answers, surrendering the lead and shooting just 24% from three. Friday's contest is the fourth game in a row where Alabama failed to shoot over 30% from 3-point range. None of Alabama’s usual suspects were able to get going Friday. Mark Sears was dormant in the first half and 18 second-half points came too little too late for Alabama. Aaron Estrada had 17 points but finished with a minus-14 box plus/minus rating. Alabama also combined for just eight bench points Friday.

A rattling run

After a few stops in the opening minutes, the Tide hit a wave of adversity. Florida went on a 12-2 run to take the lead. Alabama’s 3-point shots weren’t falling and its energy on the defensive end dropped dramatically. It had a chance to regroup when Nate Oats took a timeout with just over three minutes left in the first half. An opportunity to answer some lingering questions and let its defense be the answer when its offense sputtered. “We quit playing hard on D,” Oats told Crimson Tide Sports Network at halftime. “We track the blue-collar points — we won the first two four-minute wars. We lost the last three.” During the Gators’ 21-2 run to end the opening period, their points per possession ballooned to 1.23 by halftime. They finished at a 1.36 for the game and edged the Crimson Tide in the paint and the on boards, outrebounding Alabama 37-33 and scoring 46 points in the paint. Some late-game effort by Alabama and Florida kept those margins closer than it seemed inside Bridgestone Arena.

Free throw famine