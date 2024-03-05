Alabama looked emotionally drained Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide had a quick turnaround from its disappointing loss to No. 4 Tennessee and was unable to find any energy in its road rematch against Florida. The Gators took over quickly in the second half and never took its foot off the gas, blowing out Alabama 105-87 Saturday. Alabama coach Nate Oats has said frequently that Alabama has to be playing its best basketball in March. Alabama was far from that form in yet another struggle on the road against yet another team that will be in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide was at risk of dropping to the No. 5 seed line according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. The Tide will likely find itself on that line with only the SEC Tournament left to earn quality wins and one game remaining to get right ahead of the conference tournament. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's blowout loss to Florida.

Frozen Tide

Rylan Griffen’s 3-pointer with 1:34 to go in the first half was Alabama’s first made triple since the 16:30 mark of the final period against Tennessee. Alabama’s cold streak grew to 0-for-23 before it finally hit a 3. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, the triple was not the spark to ignite its offense. Alabama stayed cold, shooting 22.7% from beyond the arc against the Gators. Florida’s defense swarmed around the 3-point line, running Alabama off of it and contesting shots both inside and beyond the arc. When guards Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada drove, Florida forced the duo onto their weaker right hands. Sears didn’t attempt a shot for nearly 10 minutes while Estrada was held to 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and did not make a 3. The saving grace to Alabama’s abysmal first-half offense was Grant Nelson’s ability to get to the rim. After he dropped 22 points and eight rebounds against Florida in Coleman Coliseum, the North Dakota State transfer was able to penetrate the gaps between Florida’s forwards and get to the rim with ease. While Nelson finished with 12 points and six rebounds, it was offset by a sloppy five turnovers. He also fouled out for a third straight game and finished with a minus-12 box plus-minus rating. Four Alabama players finished with at least four fouls. Florida shot 46 free throws, more than doubling up the Tide at the line.

Poor offense leads to poor defense

Even with a reasonable deficit to overcome at halftime, any chance at an Alabama comeback was erased quickly in the game's final period. Alabama held Florida without a field goal for nearly three minutes to start the game, which would normally signify much-needed improvement from a struggling Crimson Tide defensive unit. Instead, the Crimson Tide was unable to cash in on its early defensive effort. Alabama turned the ball over on four of its open seven possessions. It finished the first half with as many turnovers (eight) as it had in the entire game against Florida in Tuscaloosa. Alabama’s giveaways helped the Gators get back into the game and effected any positive how well the Crimson Tide. At halftime, Oats told Crimson Tide Sports Network that Alabama’s negative offense was feeding into negative defensive plays and his side needed to not let one effect the other. His players didn't seem to get the message, or simply didn't have the energy to respond. The Crimson Tide failed to overcome its defensive frustration in the second half. The Gators had five players finish in double figures, including Will Richard, who led Florida with 21 points. On Monday, Oats said Alabama needed to limit Richard after he had a solid outing in Tuscaloosa. In Alabama's previous nine losses it was averaging 92 points allowed per game and allowed Florida to drop 105 and average 1.38 points per possession. As Alabama's offense struggled, particularly from beyond the arc for a second straight game, the Gators took full advantage to compound the Crimson Tide's misery heading into its final game in SEC play.

Lack of winning plays