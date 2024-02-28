Following Alabama’s win over Kentucky, Alabama coach Nate Oats said the No. 14 Crimson Tide was fortunate that it put itself in a position to win the SEC with its offense. No. 14 Alabama lived up to Oats’ description in its 103-88 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide came out lethargic and if it wasn’t for a pair of late Davin Cosby Jr. 3s it could have been at risk for a late collapse. Instead, the Crimson Tide’s offense poured it on once again, helping Alabama notch its ninth 100-point game of the season. Alabama (20-8, 12-3 SEC) also locked up its first back-to-back 20-win campaign since 2012-13. Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s win over Ole Miss.

Turnover discrepancy

When speaking to the media on Tuesday, Oats said the Crimson Tide hammered defense in practice and he liked the energy the Crimson Tide brought. That energy was absent in the opening period as Ole Miss did its best Kentucky impression to start the game. As has been the case against most teams Alabama faces on the road in SEC play, the Crimson Tide was far from where it would like to be on the defensive end, struggled with foul issues and allowed the Rebels to score 1.2 points per possession. Alabama was helped, however by 14 Ole Miss turnovers, which it converted into 19 points, which helped it take a commanding advantage in the second half. Aaron Estrada was responsible for four of those takeaways, as he finished with a triple-double stat line of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists along with his four steals. He's been close to the triple-double mark all season long and was finally able to put it together to kickstart the Crimson Tide and notch the first triple-double by an Alabama player since Kira Lewis Jr. did it in 2020. "Aaron's been pushing it. He's been really close," Oats sa you know, nine and seven and the way he rebounded on particularly on the offensive boards or at the start of the second half, and we move the ball through to wait 30 minutes and 1810 and 10. We're going one turnover. So again, it doesn't get much more efficient than that It was far from a perfect, defensive performance, but the Crimson Tide did have a strong stretch in the middle of the game where it put on the clamps, which helped kick start its offense. Alabama still surrendered 88 points, and had to rely once again on its historically great offense to come away with a win. It's still not at the level Oats wants it to be but combined with its scoring, has given the Crimson Tide a chance to once again take sole possession of first place in the SEC with a win over No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday.

Offense overcomes stonewalled start

Ole Miss had Alabama clamped until the under-4 timeout. The Rebels played similarly to the Wildcats on the defensive end to start the game, running Alabama off of the three-point line and preventing Estrada and Mark Sears from going to their dominant left hand. The Crimson Tide looked uncomfortable for most of the opening period. At one point both Cosby and Sam Walters had more field goal attempts than Sears and Alabama trailed by as much as 14 points. Then Oats called a timeout with 5:06 left in the opening period. Sears hit a 3 coming out of the break before the under-4 media timeout hit and Alabama found its usual scoring burst. It was a 9-0 run that forced an Ole Miss timeout and the Crimson Tide didn’t switch off from there. The run ballooned to 16-5 in favor of the Crimson Tide, which made it just a three-point game at halftime, despite Alabama’s struggles in the opening period. That allowed the Crimson Tide to trade buckets with the Rebels for much of the second half and find its scoring groove even as its defense continued to struggle. Sears finished with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and didn't turn the ball over in 40 minutes of action. Alabama shot 15-for-37 from 3-point range as a whole, hitting nine of those 3s in the second half. In its third straight game without Latrell Wrightsell Jr., the Crimson Tide got a huge boost from its bench. Grant Nelson was limited to 10 points in 24 minutes due to foul trouble, but Nick Pringle made the most of his bench minutes, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and a block. Cosby stepped up massively with 15 points on five made 3s.

Rylan’s rebound